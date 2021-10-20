PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan East stays alive, rallies past Wildcats to win in five sets

The timeout worked to slow down the Patriots momentum, as Lawrence County scored with a dump shot that just sailed over Nelson’s head to cut the lead to 21-19. That was the closest the frame ever got, as Jenna Hare quickly avenged the point with a strong spike to give the Patriots a 22-19 lead, and eventually winning the third game of the match.

The Patriots struggled to hold their two games to one lead in a fourth frame that was plagued with mental errors. The score went back and forth, with Lawrence County edging out the Patriots 25-20 at the end.

In a final frame in which either team only needed to reach 15 to leave with a victory, Sullivan East came out firing on all cylinders, jumping to an 8-2 lead, which they never relinquished.

“That last set when we came out, we were ready to go.” said Hillman, “Everybody was so pumped up, and it was one of the best times we have played together”

Fittingly, the game ended with a Jenna Hare spike that sealed it 15-5 for the Patriots.

“We stood and spectated a lot yesterday,” said Graybeal, after the victory, “and I reminded them a lot that this is not a spectator sport unless you’re sitting in the stands. It’s got to be movement and vocals the whole time, that’s kind of our mantra is movement and vocals.