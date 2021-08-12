PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan East returns 8 players, including 5 starters, with high hopes for season ahead

If experience is important, then Sullivan East should be poised for a big season on the volleyball court.

Sullivan East returns eight players from last year’s squad, which improved from 5-7 to 9-3 in District 1-AA competition. The Patriots fell to Sullivan Central in the tourney semifinals.

Six seniors are back, led by returning starters Riley Nelson, Avery Johnson and Hayley Grubb. Two other starters who return are juniors Jenna Hare and Hannah Hodge.

According to Sullivan East head coach Tracy Graybeal, the Patriots will be led on offense by senior setter Mia Hoback, while Grubb will spark the defense as the libero on the back line.

There are big hitters, according to Graybeal, led by Nelson, Johnson, Hodge and Hare, who is one of the best basketball players in Northeast Tennessee.

She is also looking for production from senior Jenny Hillman, juniors Maddie Woomer and Madison Lunsford, in addition to sophomore Carly Bradford.

Also vying for playing time is another senior, Abby Lacey, and freshman Kyndl Hodge.