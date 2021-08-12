 Skip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan East returns 8 players, including 5 starters, with high hopes for season ahead
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan East returns 8 players, including 5 starters, with high hopes for season ahead

West Ridge Girls Soccer Team

Sullivan East junior Jenna Hare prepares to return a volley over the outstretched arms of Casey Wampler from West Ridge during the Big 5/Three Rivers Conference jamboree on Thursday evening at Science Hill High School in Johnson City.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

If experience is important, then Sullivan East should be poised for a big season on the volleyball court.

Sullivan East returns eight players from last year’s squad, which improved from 5-7 to 9-3 in District 1-AA competition. The Patriots fell to Sullivan Central in the tourney semifinals.

Six seniors are back, led by returning starters Riley Nelson, Avery Johnson and Hayley Grubb. Two other starters who return are juniors Jenna Hare and Hannah Hodge.

According to Sullivan East head coach Tracy Graybeal, the Patriots will be led on offense by senior setter Mia Hoback, while Grubb will spark the defense as the libero on the back line.

There are big hitters, according to Graybeal, led by Nelson, Johnson, Hodge and Hare, who is one of the best basketball players in Northeast Tennessee.

She is also looking for production from senior Jenny Hillman, juniors Maddie Woomer and Madison Lunsford, in addition to sophomore Carly Bradford.

Also vying for playing time is another senior, Abby Lacey, and freshman Kyndl Hodge.

Graybeal expects the Three Rivers Conference to be difficult as always with an influx of new teams. The Patriots will be joined by Tennessee High, Elizabethton, Greeneville, Volunteer and Unicoi County.

Sullivan East opens its season next week with a pair of home games at the Dyer Dome. Dobyns-Bennett visits on Tuesday with Tennessee High visiting on Thursday.

Other non-league opponents on the slate include Johnson County, West Ridge and Science Hill.

“I look for us to do well this season,” said Graybeal, in an email, “and as always every night we step on the court we will have to bring our ‘A’ game.”

bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543

