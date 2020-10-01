PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central wins Three Rivers Conference championship

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan Central Cougars volleyball star Elaina Vaughan said she cried before Thursday’s Senior Night matchup against the Sullivan East Patriots.
The emotions continued for Vaughan after the match.
With a balanced effort, the Cougars clinched the Three Rivers Conference regular season title outright with a 25-16, 27-25, 26-24 decision.
“I can’t even explain how I feel,” said Vaughan, one of six Central seniors. “Since I got here as a freshman, we’ve wanted this.”
The landmark victory did not come easy. Central rallied from a 24-22 deficit in set two, with Vaughan supplying the winning point on a kill.
In set three, East led 24-20 before the 6-foot-1 Vaughan served out the match.
“It was stressful, but we hung in there and got it done,” Vaughan said. “Whenever I go back to serve, I have people to cover for me at the net.”
Leaders for Central (17-5, 11-1) included Taylor Wilson (11 kills), Vaughan (eight kills), Cassadi Carter (seven kills), Gracie Olinger (seven kills), Emalyne Hubbard (17 digs) and Haley Wilson with 33 assists.
“We talk about being able to move the ball around and keep the defense guessing, especially against East which is historically one of the scrappiest defensive teams in the conference. Being able to distribute the ball really helps us out,” Central coach Logan Kemp said.
The last regular season championship for Central came in 2004.
“At the beginning of the season, we talked about leaving an impression in the last season for the high school,” Kemp said. “This was definitely one step toward our end goal.”
Current Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal was the coach of that 2004 Central squad. The Cougars advanced to the state volleyball tournament in 2001, 2002 and 2004 under Graybeal.
“This gym was my house for 17 years,” Graybeal said. “It is a little awkward coming here. I’m not gonna lie, but that doesn’t make me want to win any less.”
The Patriots (13-6, 9-3) were led Thursday by senior outside hitters Gracey Byrd and Zoe Johnson with 10 kills apiece, while sophomore Hannah Hodge added seven kills and 11 digs. Other standouts include senior setter Cayden Bawgus (29 assists), junior Hayley Grubb (24 digs) and junior middle blocker Riley Nelson with five blocks. Johnson added 14 digs.
Graybeal bemoaned the wasted leads in the second and third sets.
“That hurts worse than a blowout,” Graybeal said. “We had both games, and then we missed a serve, hit a ball out and made an error. It’s tough to overcome that.”
Behind four seniors, East has also authored a comeback story in 2020.
“This was a big match with a lot of pressure,” Graybeal said. “We’ve jumped a couple of spots from the last couple of seasons, and we knew that a win tonight meant a share of the conference title. It hurts, but I had some girls that killed themselves tonight on the floor and everybody played well.”
Vaughan described her whirlwind of Senior Night emotions.
“It was sad, but it was really exciting too,” Vaughan said. “I cried before, and I will probably cry later. I can’t believe it’s over.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!