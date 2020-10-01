PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central wins Three Rivers Conference championship

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan Central Cougars volleyball star Elaina Vaughan said she cried before Thursday’s Senior Night matchup against the Sullivan East Patriots.

The emotions continued for Vaughan after the match.

With a balanced effort, the Cougars clinched the Three Rivers Conference regular season title outright with a 25-16, 27-25, 26-24 decision.

“I can’t even explain how I feel,” said Vaughan, one of six Central seniors. “Since I got here as a freshman, we’ve wanted this.”

The landmark victory did not come easy. Central rallied from a 24-22 deficit in set two, with Vaughan supplying the winning point on a kill.

In set three, East led 24-20 before the 6-foot-1 Vaughan served out the match.

“It was stressful, but we hung in there and got it done,” Vaughan said. “Whenever I go back to serve, I have people to cover for me at the net.”

Leaders for Central (17-5, 11-1) included Taylor Wilson (11 kills), Vaughan (eight kills), Cassadi Carter (seven kills), Gracie Olinger (seven kills), Emalyne Hubbard (17 digs) and Haley Wilson with 33 assists.