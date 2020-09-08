PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central wins over Sullivan East

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – After stumbling for the first time all season, Sullivan Central steadied itself with a quality win over an archrival.
Solid senior setter Haley Wilson dished out 24 assists as the Cougars collected a 25-19, 26-24, 25-23 Three Rivers Conference win over the Sullivan East Patriots on Tuesday night at the Dyer Dome.
Central (7-3, 5-1) had dropped matches to Tennessee High and defending Three Rivers Conference champion Sullivan South last week and the Cougars were anxious to atone for those setbacks.
“Two tough [matches] back-to-back in a week is hard, especially whenever you don’t make it any easier on yourselves,” said Central coach Logan Kemp. “We just had a discussion about limiting our team errors and the affects those put on ourselves. … I think the girls responded really well.”
It certainly wasn’t a typical three-game sweep for Central, however.
“They made us work really hard for it,” Wilson said.
The Cougars had to come up clutch to put away East (4-3, 4-2) in the second game and then saw a 21-13 lead evaporate in the third game as the Patriots pulled even at 23.
“We know that no matter what, East is a very scrappy team and is not going to go away,” Kemp said. “Especially in their gym. Whenever you start to see a lead slip away it is a little unnerving, but that’s when we trust the process and trust the girls.”
Central made enough plays to seal the deal as Haley Wilson was able to set up Taylor Wilson (11 kills), Madie Harr (seven kills) and Elaina Vaughan (six kills) at the net for powerful spikes.
“I try to move the ball around as much as I can,” Haley Wilson said. “When Taylor or Elaina is on fire, I try to set it to them.”
Sullivan East relied on a balanced attack as usual with Cayden Bawgus (30 assists), Zoe Johnson (14 digs), Riley Nelson (13 digs, eight kills), Hannah Hodge (13 digs, seven kills), Hayley Grubb (12 digs), Gracey Byrd (six kills) and Jenna Hare (six kills) leading the way.
“I felt the difference between us and Central is we made mistakes at bad times,” said East coach Tracy Graybeal. “We had three pretty aggressive games and both teams made mistakes, we just made ‘em at the wrong times.”
The Patriots still figure to have a serious say in the Three Rivers Conference title race.
“We have to work on our errors and taking care of our business, that’s just all there is to it,” Graybeal said. “I can tell you when this group of girls takes care of their business, they are something to watch and they are really, really good.”
Central is really good too and the bunch from Blountville made sure this week is going to turn out better than last.
“We were so excited to come back out here and work our butts off to win,” Wilson said.
