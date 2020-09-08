PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central wins over Sullivan East

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – After stumbling for the first time all season, Sullivan Central steadied itself with a quality win over an archrival.

Solid senior setter Haley Wilson dished out 24 assists as the Cougars collected a 25-19, 26-24, 25-23 Three Rivers Conference win over the Sullivan East Patriots on Tuesday night at the Dyer Dome.

Central (7-3, 5-1) had dropped matches to Tennessee High and defending Three Rivers Conference champion Sullivan South last week and the Cougars were anxious to atone for those setbacks.

“Two tough [matches] back-to-back in a week is hard, especially whenever you don’t make it any easier on yourselves,” said Central coach Logan Kemp. “We just had a discussion about limiting our team errors and the affects those put on ourselves. … I think the girls responded really well.”

It certainly wasn’t a typical three-game sweep for Central, however.

“They made us work really hard for it,” Wilson said.

The Cougars had to come up clutch to put away East (4-3, 4-2) in the second game and then saw a 21-13 lead evaporate in the third game as the Patriots pulled even at 23.