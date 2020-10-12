PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central keeps season alive, holds off Seymour for Region 1-AA triumph

Seymour was keying on Saint Francis commitment Elaina Vaughan, and dug numerous blasts from her.

“I will say our outsides did extremely well,” Kemp said. “I thought Madie Harr played probably the best game she’s played all season. Cassadi Cotter came up big out of the middle. Everybody likes to tee off on Elaina, but whenever we’re able to move the ball and transition, we get people like Casadi and people like Madie we’re able to go through and really capitalize on those opportunities. …

“We told the girls coming into this that we knew they were going to be a very sound defensive team. They’re very good defensively. They’re gonna make the rallies a lot longer. So we kind of prepared for that.”

Patterson was productive despite being a neon sign on Central’s scouting report.

“We had talked about their tendencies,” Kemp said, “and we knew that coming in to this they were gonna really feed the ball to her. She’s got what it takes. She’s able to find the court no matter if it’s front row, back row. She’s really their workhorse.”

Central appeared tense much of the third and fourth sets, but looked calm at crunch time.

“I think in those tense moments, leadership — senior leadership — definitely was able to shine through,” Kemp said. “And we really rode the backs of our seniors during that fifth set.”