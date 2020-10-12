PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central keeps season alive, holds off Seymour for Region 1-AA triumph

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan Central High School’s volleyball team wasn’t accustomed to playing five-set matches this season.
But it looked right at home when it mattered most in a marathon TSSAA Region 1-AA victory against Seymour on Monday that secured the Cougars first sub-state berth since 2004.
Madie Harr delivered a match-clinching kill as the Cougars rallied for a 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 17-25, 15-13 victory at Greeneville High School.
Central (19-5) takes on Greeneville (24-5) today at 6 p.m. in the championship. A home game in Thursday’s sectional round will also be at stake against the Greene Devils, who defeated Sullivan South 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 21-25, 15-5 in Monday’s opener.
Seymour, led by tall versatile Tusculum commitment Lauren Patterson, looked like it might make it an all-District 2 final. They opened the fifth set on a 5-2 run.
Sullivan Central setter Haley Wilson stopped the bleeding with a dump kill and capped a 7-3 run with another to give Central the lead for good at 9-8.
“That was just our second five-set match of the season, and it couldn’t have come at a bigger time,” Central coach Logan Kemp said. “Our seniors have a lot of experience. They’ve played a lot of volleyball together. She [Wilson] definitely knew how to take advantage of certain situations.”
Seymour was keying on Saint Francis commitment Elaina Vaughan, and dug numerous blasts from her.
“I will say our outsides did extremely well,” Kemp said. “I thought Madie Harr played probably the best game she’s played all season. Cassadi Cotter came up big out of the middle. Everybody likes to tee off on Elaina, but whenever we’re able to move the ball and transition, we get people like Casadi and people like Madie we’re able to go through and really capitalize on those opportunities. …
“We told the girls coming into this that we knew they were going to be a very sound defensive team. They’re very good defensively. They’re gonna make the rallies a lot longer. So we kind of prepared for that.”
Patterson was productive despite being a neon sign on Central’s scouting report.
“We had talked about their tendencies,” Kemp said, “and we knew that coming in to this they were gonna really feed the ball to her. She’s got what it takes. She’s able to find the court no matter if it’s front row, back row. She’s really their workhorse.”
Central appeared tense much of the third and fourth sets, but looked calm at crunch time.
“I think in those tense moments, leadership — senior leadership — definitely was able to shine through,” Kemp said. “And we really rode the backs of our seniors during that fifth set.”
