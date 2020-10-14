PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central hits the road for substate match on Thursday night

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Central hits road for substate match

The Sullivan Central Cougars will play a TSSAA Class AA substate volleyball match at 7 p.m. today at Anderson County.

Central (19-6) lost to Greeneville in Tuesday’s Region 1-AA title match, the first defeat in more than a month for the Cougars.

Anderson County swept Knoxville West and Knoxville Carter to win the Region 1-AA tournament. The Mavericks advanced to the state tournament last year, won it all in 1999 and finished as state runner-up on four other occasions.

“Anderson County has a strong program with a lot of height and power in the front row,” said Sullivan Central coach Logan Kemp. “The key for our team will be mental toughness. We are playing in a big game on the road, so we have to be mentally tough going into what is sure to be a loud environment in favor of the home team. We will need to trust one another and trust in the process that’s gotten us this far.”

This will be the fifth substate match in program history for Central and the last, since the school will consolidate with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to form West Ridge High School in the fall of 2021.

Central beat Alcoa (2001) and Christian Academy of Knoxville (2002, 2004), while losing to Anderson County (2003) in its previous substate appearances. All of those matches were played in Blountville.