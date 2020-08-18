PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central Cougars stay prepared, rally past Tennessee High for first win of 2020

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan Central Cougars were without the services of their star hitter.
The bunch from Blountville was facing a 2-1 deficit in the match on their home court and trailed 9-4 in the fourth game.
Central was still searching for a stretch of sustained momentum.
Yet, one thing the Sullivan Central Cougars weren’t was rattled.
“Nope,” said senior Taylor Wilson. “We don’t get nervous on this team. We were anxious, but nervous is when you aren’t prepared and we are a very prepared team.”
The Cougars were prepared to make a comeback with Wilson setting the pace in a 16-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-17, 15-6 non-conference volleyball victory over the Tennessee High Vikings on Tuesday night at the Dickie Warren Dome.
Central (1-1) lost to Science Hill in Monday’s season-opener in which Elaina Vaughan suffered an ankle injury. The 6-foot-1 Vaughan, who has verbally committed to play at St. Francis College, a NCAA Division I program in Brooklyn, New York, did not see any action on Tuesday.
Instead, her veteran group of teammates picked up the slack in her absence.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors and our entire team is upperclassmen,” said Sullivan Central coach Logan Kemp. “Leadership isn’t an issue. They know what to do.”
Wilson certainly did as she led the balanced hit parade with 15 kills.
Madie Harr (nine kills), Cassadi Cotter (eight kills) and Gracie Olinger (seven kills) also got in on the act.
“Just knowing that Elaina was out, I needed to step up,” Cotter said. “I really needed to be a leader.”
The Cougars fell behind 2-0 in the decisive fifth game, but scored six straight points to seize control.
“We just had to clear our heads and think next point,” Cotter said. “Instead of worrying about, ‘Oh, we’re down this many or it’s 2-1 in the match.’ We just had to think of pushing to the next point.”
The Cougars had already shaken off the early-season jitters in Monday’s loss.
“That helped us,” Wilson said. “It let us know what we could do better and what we could work on.”
Meanwhile, Tennessee High had its season-opener spoiled.
“I kind of feel like there at the end a couple of them ran out of gas,” said THS coach Mary C. Johnson. “I’m not making excuses, Logan’s got a well-coached team, but it comes back to not doing any conditioning in the spring and being shut down for a week here or week there [due to the COVID-19 pandemic]. But I understand that’s happened to everybody. Going five games is not a good thing for anybody right now. You just get worn down.”
Madison Curtin dished out 15 assists and served four aces for the Vikings, while Grayson Phipps (27 digs), Jamayia Honaker (10 kills), Sydney Freeman (seven kills) and freshman Sydnee Pendland (19 digs) were also the statistical leaders.
“Obviously, I’m disappointed,” Johnson said. “You always want to come out in your first [match] with a win. But I saw some good things tonight. We had three freshmen out there and they handled themselves well. I think we’ll get a lot better. I just hate to lose.”
Meanwhile, Sullivan Central’s experienced crew opens Three Rivers Conference play on Thursday at home against the Unicoi County Blue Devils and Vaughan could be back in the lineup.
“We’re hopeful for Thursday,” Kemp said. “She had a good report [Tuesday], so we’ll go through practice Wednesday and see how it goes.”
There is one certainty: the Cougars won’t be nervous no matter the opponent and no matter the situation as Wilson can attest.
“The seniors stepped up in a big way tonight,” Kemp said.
