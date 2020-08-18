PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sullivan Central Cougars stay prepared, rally past Tennessee High for first win of 2020

Wilson certainly did as she led the balanced hit parade with 15 kills.

Madie Harr (nine kills), Cassadi Cotter (eight kills) and Gracie Olinger (seven kills) also got in on the act.

“Just knowing that Elaina was out, I needed to step up,” Cotter said. “I really needed to be a leader.”

The Cougars fell behind 2-0 in the decisive fifth game, but scored six straight points to seize control.

“We just had to clear our heads and think next point,” Cotter said. “Instead of worrying about, ‘Oh, we’re down this many or it’s 2-1 in the match.’ We just had to think of pushing to the next point.”

The Cougars had already shaken off the early-season jitters in Monday’s loss.

“That helped us,” Wilson said. “It let us know what we could do better and what we could work on.”

Meanwhile, Tennessee High had its season-opener spoiled.