PREP VOLLEYBALL: Southwest Virginia teams won't take court until March

BRISTOL, Va. – Virginia High School senior Kelly Locke compared the spring and summer of 2020 to an obstacle course.
“There is something different every week,” Locke said. “It just seems like everything has been up in the air.”
Despite the gradual rise in COVID-19 cases around the nation and region, Locke originally held out hope that she could join her friends on the VHS volleyball team this fall.
But the Virginia High School League pushed back volleyball until March 1. The truncated schedule will consist of just 12 regular season matches.
“You don’t realize how much you miss something until it’s taken away,” Locke said.
While neighboring schools have been playing volleyball matches for two weeks, Locke and her teammates are now focusing on school work and again counting down the days until the start of their own season.
“We won’t be able to play teams like Tennessee High or Sullivan East this year, but I keep seeing news about their games. That stings,” Locke said.
Thirty minutes up Interstate 81, Patrick Henry seniors Ella Maiden, Elizabeth Johnson, Abigail Ray and Jenna Tasker can relate to that helpless feeling.
“It’s super tough knowing that Tennessee High, which is 30 minutes away from our campus, is having practices and they will have many more games than we will this spring,” Maiden said. “I wish we could have played as normally as possible this fall.”
The frustration train for VHSL volleyball players included practices without the use of a ball while also maintaining distance from teammates around the gym floor.
“That was strange,” PH senior Abigail Ray said. “All we could do was condition. Although that would get us into shape, it wasn’t as fun as playing volleyball as a team.
“I haven’t had too much anxiety over the safety guidelines, but I have been worried if I will get to have a normal senior year and if I will get to play volleyball with all of my friends and classmates.”
For Tasker, that anxiety has gradually been mounting.
“I’ve been very anxious the past couple of months waiting to see how practices will go and how schooling will work,” Tasker said. “I would absolutely love to be able to have games in our gym with all our fans yelling and cheering us on. I have friends who play volleyball at Tennessee High and they seem to be having so much fun.”
Johnson shares the same concerns, but she’s taking a big-picture approach.
“As a senior, it’s very hard to sit back and wait while other schools are getting to go on like normal with sports, but I know that God has a plan that it will pan out,” Johnson said. “I just have to be patient and wait for our time to come.”
Since the onset of the pandemic in March, Locke has practiced patience and social distancing while longing for a semblance of normalcy.
“Once schools were shut down, everything kind of fell apart,” said Locke, daughter of former Virginia High and Sullivan East football coach Mike Locke. “Except for going to the store, we pretty much stayed home until around the end of April.
“We weren’t able to go to our usual volleyball camp at Appalachian State. And when practice finally started it wasn’t exactly normal.”
So what were those modified practice sessions like?
“We basically hit our own numbered ball against the wall and did a lot conditioning while spraying everything down and sanitizing all the time,” Locke said.
There is another concern for senior athletes in all sports around Virginia.
“If any players are thinking about getting recruited to play in college, we will not have game film that we would have normally built up from a season,” Locke said. “So we will just have to be more creative in getting film and information to college coaches.”
Schools opened in Bristol, Virginia, last week with in-person learning. Locke welcomed that daily fellowship, structure and routine.
“Everything was taken away so sudden, but I think this pandemic has opened a lot of eyes,” Locke said. “We have more appreciation for being able to play the sport we love, and I think that’s going to give us more motivation and drive us to success.
“There’s always a chance that something could change with COVID-19, but we’re all in this together and we’re going to make it through.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
