PREP VOLLEYBALL: Southwest Virginia teams won't take court until March

The frustration train for VHSL volleyball players included practices without the use of a ball while also maintaining distance from teammates around the gym floor.

“That was strange,” PH senior Abigail Ray said. “All we could do was condition. Although that would get us into shape, it wasn’t as fun as playing volleyball as a team.

“I haven’t had too much anxiety over the safety guidelines, but I have been worried if I will get to have a normal senior year and if I will get to play volleyball with all of my friends and classmates.”

For Tasker, that anxiety has gradually been mounting.

“I’ve been very anxious the past couple of months waiting to see how practices will go and how schooling will work,” Tasker said. “I would absolutely love to be able to have games in our gym with all our fans yelling and cheering us on. I have friends who play volleyball at Tennessee High and they seem to be having so much fun.”

Johnson shares the same concerns, but she’s taking a big-picture approach.