Prep Volleyball: Sensational seniors lead Patrick Henry to 5th straight Hogo title

EMORY, Va. – They played Halloween-inspired music during breaks in the action on Tuesday night at Patrick Henry High School and it was fitting since the Rebels’ volleyball team is still terrorizing Hogoheegee District foes.

Avery Maiden, Lauren Stauffer and Baleigh Belcher shined on Senior Night as the Rebels wrapped up their fifth straight regular-season district championship with a 25-16, 25-8, 22-25, 25-19 win over the Chilhowie Warriors.

Chilhowie didn’t take its first lead in the match until nearly the midway point of the third set and even though the Warriors prevailed to prolong the match, PH made sure this showdown was no thriller.

The Rebels raced out to leads of 11-1 and 14-3 in the final set to put the match away.

“I wasn’t worried,” said Patrick Henry coach Pam Ratliff Newberry.

She shouldn’t be with the team she puts on the court.

While the Rebels (16-8, 8-0) haven’t dominated as thoroughly as they have in previous seasons, they still are a quality club.

“We have a ton of talent,” Newberry said. “In years past, we had one or two tough [players] and teams could focus on those. Obviously, I have Avery, but you have to give everybody else on this team a lot of credit. They’ve worked hard this year.”

Maiden was the monster masher with 19 kills and seven blocks.

Fellow twelfth-graders Stauffer (13 kills, 12 digs, four aces) and Belcher (21 assists, seven digs, one ace) also performed well on a night they were feted in a pre-match ceremony.

They were eighth-graders when Patrick Henry won the 2018 VHSL Class 1 state title and have helped carry on the winning tradition.

“That’s really important to us,” Maiden said.

PH has also been tested with a tough schedule that has included Mountain 7 District leader Union, perennial VHSL Class 3 power Carroll County and TSSAA state tournament participant Tennessee High.

“We’ve definitely gotten better,” Maiden said. “Our record was awful at first, but playing those good teams has made us better in the end. We’ve got a lot of younger girls that have learned from the start of the season and it’s paying off.”

Sydney Taylor (nine digs, three aces), Sidney Newton (nine aces) and Morgan Tasker (eight aces) also contributed in a major way to Tuesday’s triumph.

“I love how we are well-balanced,” Maiden said. “We don’t have anybody necessarily standing out, because everybody is playing well. Even people coming off the bench are good players too.”

Chilhowie beat Patrick Henry in last year’s Region 1D tournament title match, but the Warriors have dropped their two regular-season meetings with the Rebels in 2022.

It was the third straight loss for the defending regional champs.

“The last couple of matches have not been real good,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “Somebody was hurt, somebody was sick, so we have been down in numbers. We had a player out tonight with the flu. … The girls came back and started playing [in that third set] and we saw a spark and that’s something to build on.”

Chilhowie, Northwood, Lebanon and Rural Retreat are all vying for the second seed in next week’s district tournament.

“I believe the Hogoheegee is the most competitive district there is out of all of them in the state,” Robinson said. “I’ve said that for years and I think it’s even more so this year.”

The familiar team is at the top: Patrick Henry.

That’s becoming as commonplace as one of those Halloween movie sequels with Michael Myers.

“We’ll take it,” Newberry said. “And see how far we can get.”