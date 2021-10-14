PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sectional champsSullivan East continues its late season success, sweeps past Gibbs to qualify for Class AA tournament

BLUFF CITY — The volleyball backers at Sullivan East brought out the brooms once again Thursday night, but maybe they all should have picked up a mop instead.
The Patriots continued their late-season flurry with their fourth consecutive straight-set victory, blowing past Gibbs 25-16, 25-10, 25-11 in Class AA sectional play at the Dyer Dome.
The win propels the District 1-AA and Region 1-AA champions on to next week’s state tournament in Murfreesboro, and it made Tracy Graybeal cry like a proud momma.
“We came out the first game tight,” the fourth-year East coach said, eventually getting a handle on her blubbering. “We talked beforehand, we can’t let the nerves control us. Once we started rolling I could see that [the girls said], ‘I’m going to take a deep breath and blow it out, and we’re going to play our ball.’ And our ball is controlling the ball and aggression.
“I felt when we got that first one under our belt, we rolled. And it was every facet of the game.”
Indeed, East caught fire after trailing 12-9 in the opening set, finishing thereafter with a composite advantage of 66-27. It wasn’t even close.
“I knew this team could,” said Graybeal, a sideline veteran of 21 years. “I knew how good they were. Now would they? You never know. I believed in them all along. They had to believe.”
Gibbs gained an early edge behind the net play of 6-foot-1 middle hitter Maddie Tackett, who was having her way up front. But the Patriots (20-8) were not fazed and quickly adjusted.
“I think we served aggressively, which kept them out of their system,” Graybeal said. “And to run middle you have to pass well. She [Tackett] is a great hitter, so when we served at them aggressively I feel like that took them out of their system and it took her out a little bit.”
With Hannah Hodge serving six wicked winners and Jenna Hare slamming a pair of thunderous kills, East zoomed to a sudden 16-12 edge and it was basically all over for the Eagles (19-15).
“And then we had the big block on [Tackett] in the second game [by Hare] and I felt like from that point on, we moved,” Graybeal said. “And we never looked back.”
Hare and Hodge were marvelous to help East gain control late in the first game and on through the second set, finishing with the match 10 and nine kills, respectively. Riley Nelson was her usual stellar self as well, shining all evening and producing nine kills.
“We pounded the ball,” Graybeal said.
Mia Hoback set up the three seniors with 30 assists, and Hayley Grubb did her thing with 18 digs defensively. Additionally, Hare, Hodge and Nelson all produced three service aces.
Avery Johnson chipped in with five kills and six digs. Hodge finished with seven digs, while Nelson and Hoback both turned up six digs, Jenny Hillman contributed two aces and five digs.
The total team effort paved the road to Murfreesboro.
“We worked all season for this and just to see it pay off is amazing,” said Hare, a 5-8 outside hitter. “All of us play together all the time and if one person is having a really great night, we use that person. I mean, usually we’re all having a great night and that happened tonight.
“It’s been such a good season so far and I hope this energy and this momentum carries over.”
The eight-team Class AA tournament begins on Tuesday.