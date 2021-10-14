PREP VOLLEYBALL: Sectional champsSullivan East continues its late season success, sweeps past Gibbs to qualify for Class AA tournament

Gibbs gained an early edge behind the net play of 6-foot-1 middle hitter Maddie Tackett, who was having her way up front. But the Patriots (20-8) were not fazed and quickly adjusted.

“I think we served aggressively, which kept them out of their system,” Graybeal said. “And to run middle you have to pass well. She [Tackett] is a great hitter, so when we served at them aggressively I feel like that took them out of their system and it took her out a little bit.”

With Hannah Hodge serving six wicked winners and Jenna Hare slamming a pair of thunderous kills, East zoomed to a sudden 16-12 edge and it was basically all over for the Eagles (19-15).

“And then we had the big block on [Tackett] in the second game [by Hare] and I felt like from that point on, we moved,” Graybeal said. “And we never looked back.”

Hare and Hodge were marvelous to help East gain control late in the first game and on through the second set, finishing with the match 10 and nine kills, respectively. Riley Nelson was her usual stellar self as well, shining all evening and producing nine kills.

“We pounded the ball,” Graybeal said.