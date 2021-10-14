PREP VOLLEYBALL: Season ends for Vikings, but future looks bright

CLINTON, Tenn. – For the second straight year, the Anderson County Mavericks both annihilated and eliminated a volleyball team from Northeast Tennessee in the sub-state round and did so swiftly.

Led by the powerful spikes of senior Erin Cantrell, Anderson County needed all of 55 minutes to take a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 triumph over Tennessee High on Thursday night in a TSSAA Class AA sub-state match.

Making its first sub-state appearance in four years and facing a traditional power, little went right for the bunch from Bristol.

“I can say that the stage was a little too big for us tonight,” said THS coach Mary C. Johnson. “That was my biggest fear before we even came here. … We made mistakes tonight that I’ve never seen my team do.”

A match that began at 7:06 p.m. with a service error by Anderson County’s Leah Freeman ended at 8:01 p.m. as a block by Jayce Brayden of the Mavericks was not returned by the Vikings.

The deepest THS was on top were 4-3 advantages in the first and second sets and a 3-2 lead in the third.

Anderson County (34-11) finished as the state runner-up in 2020 and that postseason journey included a 54-minute sub-state victory over Sullivan Central.