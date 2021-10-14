 Skip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Season ends for Vikings, but future looks bright
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Season ends for Vikings, but future looks bright

  Updated
Madison Curtin

Tennessee High's Madison Curtin hits the ball past a Sullivan East defender in a match earlier this season. Curtin and the Vikings saw their season end with a straight set loss to Anderson County on Thursday in the 1-AA sectionals. 

CLINTON, Tenn. – For the second straight year, the Anderson County Mavericks both annihilated and eliminated a volleyball team from Northeast Tennessee in the sub-state round and did so swiftly.

Led by the powerful spikes of senior Erin Cantrell, Anderson County needed all of 55 minutes to take a 25-16, 25-12, 25-10 triumph over Tennessee High on Thursday night in a TSSAA Class AA sub-state match.

Making its first sub-state appearance in four years and facing a traditional power, little went right for the bunch from Bristol.

“I can say that the stage was a little too big for us tonight,” said THS coach Mary C. Johnson. “That was my biggest fear before we even came here. … We made mistakes tonight that I’ve never seen my team do.”

A match that began at 7:06 p.m. with a service error by Anderson County’s Leah Freeman ended at 8:01 p.m. as a block by Jayce Brayden of the Mavericks was not returned by the Vikings.

The deepest THS was on top were 4-3 advantages in the first and second sets and a 3-2 lead in the third.

Anderson County (34-11) finished as the state runner-up in 2020 and that postseason journey included a 54-minute sub-state victory over Sullivan Central.

That turned out to be the final match in the history of Central’s program as the school consolidated with two others to form West Ridge, which opened in August.

For the volleyball program at Tennessee High (28-10), Thursday was likely just the beginning of plenty of success to come.

Madison Curtin (12 assists) and Eliza Rowe (five digs, three assists) were the lone seniors on the court for the Vikings.

“I think we have a bright future,” said THS sophomore defensive specialist Sydnee Pendland. “We’ve grown a lot and just from watching practices and film from the beginning of the season, you can see progress everywhere. We’ve come a long way.”

So has Anderson County, which entered the season with plenty of new faces in the lineup. However, like a lot of prep powerhouses the Mavericks usually just reload.

“I lost five seniors from last year’s team that started, but I have a great group of girls who have worked really hard this year,” said Anderson County coach Jayme Smith.

The serves for the Mavericks were on point.

“We served really tough and our serve receive is one of our most important elements,” Smith said.

As are those powerful hits delivered by Cantrell.

“She had a great game,” Smith said.

Was Anderson County the best team the Vikings had faced this season?

“Absolutely not,” Pendland said. “They played very well and a lot better than we did. We definitely have played better.”

Pendland’s 15 digs and Madison Blair’s six kills were tops for Tennessee High, which won the Three Rivers Conference title and finished as District 1-AA and Region 1-AA tournament runner-up in its first season after moving down from the Class AAA ranks.

Keep an eye on the Vikings in 2022 with their top hitters and defenders back in the fold.

“I told the girls that hopefully, we’ll continue to be here,” Johnson said. “But playing at home.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

