PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High, Rye Cove, Eastside, Abingdon, Grundy, George Wythe, Gate City, Holston earn wins

One match into her senior season, Virginia High’s Camden Jones is already making plays and reaching milestones.

Jones recorded her 1,000th career dig to headline the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-16, 25-6 Southwest District volleyball victory over Tazewell. She also had nine kills and served five aces.

Kelly Locke (six kills) and Kalee Hampton (20 assists) also played well for VHS.

Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0

Madeline Love hammered down 10 kills as Rye Cove collected a 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 Cumberland District victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils.

Eva Roach’s 21 assists and the 11-dig showing of Makayla Harless also keyed the win.

Castlewood (0-2) was led by Anneliese White’s 17 kills, Adriana Salyer’s 23 assists and Layne Bush’s eight kills.

Abingdon 3, Union 0

Morgan Blevins slammed down 25 kills and hustled her way to 18 digs as Abingdon overpowered Union 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 in Lora Asbury Kiser’s debut as the head coach of the Falcons.

Lacie Bertke added 22 digs for the Falcons and Abby Boyd dished out 40 assists and had 10 digs of her own. Jennings Woods contributed nine kills for AHS.