PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High, Rye Cove, Eastside, Abingdon, Grundy, George Wythe, Gate City, Holston earn wins

One match into her senior season, Virginia High’s Camden Jones is already making plays and reaching milestones.
Jones recorded her 1,000th career dig to headline the Bearcats’ 25-9, 25-16, 25-6 Southwest District volleyball victory over Tazewell. She also had nine kills and served five aces.
Kelly Locke (six kills) and Kalee Hampton (20 assists) also played well for VHS.
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0
Madeline Love hammered down 10 kills as Rye Cove collected a 25-19, 25-18, 25-15 Cumberland District victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils.
Eva Roach’s 21 assists and the 11-dig showing of Makayla Harless also keyed the win.
Castlewood (0-2) was led by Anneliese White’s 17 kills, Adriana Salyer’s 23 assists and Layne Bush’s eight kills.
Abingdon 3, Union 0
Morgan Blevins slammed down 25 kills and hustled her way to 18 digs as Abingdon overpowered Union 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 in Lora Asbury Kiser’s debut as the head coach of the Falcons.
Lacie Bertke added 22 digs for the Falcons and Abby Boyd dished out 40 assists and had 10 digs of her own. Jennings Woods contributed nine kills for AHS.
Union (0-2) was led by Isabella Blagg’s 11 kills and seven digs, while Brooke Bailey and Addison Toney had 11 assists apiece.
Gate City 3, John Battle 0
Makayla Bays slammed down 23 kills as the Gate City Blue Devils improved to 2-0 with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-5 Mountain 7 District triumph over the Trojans from John Battle.
Bel Salle (16 assists), Ashley Stanley (17 assists, six kills) and Brylee Holder (six aces) also had big-time performances for the Blue Devils.
Jenna Atkins (eight digs), Mackenzie Smith (six assists) and Allison Smith (six digs, three kills) led the way for John Battle, now 0-2.
Holston 3, Northwood 0
Madeline Statzer recorded 10 kills and added nine digs and one ace to lead Holston to a 25-21, 25-19, 25-22 Hogoheegee Dsitrict win over Northwood.
Felicity Bonilla added 13 assists, six digs, three kills and one ace for the Cavaliers (1-1).
Northwood (0-1) was paced by Chloe Boardwine with 16 service points, five digs, four kills and four aces. Caroline Roberts added 14 service points, six kills, four digs and an ace.
Grundy 3, Twin Valley 0
Grundy’s Amelya Bostic hustled her way to 20 digs and also served nine aces as the Golden Wave opened the season with a 25-17, 27-25, 25-14 triumph over the Twin Valley Panthers
Alex Fiser (17 assists), Jessi Looney (12 kills), Emma Deel (six blocks) and Emily Rasnake (eight kills) were the other stat leaders.
George Wythe 3, Bland County 0
McKenzie Tate’s 17-dig, four-ace performance highlighted George Wythe’s 25-16, 25-22, 25-19 season-opening win over Bland County.
Meleah Kirtner (10 digs, four kills, three blocks) and Maria Malavolti (eight assists, seven digs, six kills) played well for GW too.
Eastside 3, J.I. Burton 0
Eastside served up a 25-8, 25-20, 25-17 victory over J.I. Burton as the Spartans finished with 25 aces.
Anna Whited (six aces) and Leci Sensabaugh (four aces) led Eastside from the service line. Whited also had 11 kills and Tinley Hamilton doled out 20 assists..