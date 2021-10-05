 Skip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Ridgeview records Mountain 7 win over Union; Honaker beats Eastside in battle of district leaders; Grundy out lasts Richlands; Patrick Henry, Rye Cove sweep
PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Ridgeview records Mountain 7 win over Union; Honaker beats Eastside in battle of district leaders; Grundy out lasts Richlands; Patrick Henry, Rye Cove sweep

Prep Volleyball logo

Hailey Sutherland’s spikes, Kassidy Rasnick’s assists and Braelynn Strouth’s defense helped Ridgeview earn a dramatic 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 35-33 Mountain 7 District volleyball victory over the Union Bears on Monday night.

Sutherland’s 23 kills and seven blocks, Rasnick’s 41 assists and 21 digs and Strouth’s 38-dig, seven kill performance were among the highlights.

Leah Sutherland (13 kills, 11 digs, four blocks), Caiti Hill (36 digs, 12 kills) and Macee Hensley (10 digs, four kills) played well too.

Honaker 3, Eastside 0

In a matchup between district leaders, the Honaker Tigers of the Black Diamond District received 26 assists and 17 service points from Autumn Miller in earning a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 victory over the Eastside Spartans from the Cumberland District.

Ani Mantovani’s 14 kills and Riley Hart’s six kills also helped Honaker improve to 11-3.

Rye Cove 3, Twin Valley 0

Laken Sharpe was sharp, finishing with seven kills, seven digs and five aces in Rye Cove’s 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 trouncing of Twin Valley.

Rileigh Parsons (eight kills), Kylee Lamb (six kills), Madeline Love (five kills) and Makayla Harless contributed to Rye Cove’s hit parade. Eva Roach’s 23 assists and five aces and Emma Gibson’s 10 digs were also vital to the victory.

Patrick Henry 3, Northwood 0

Avery Maiden slammed down 13 kills, served five aces and hustled her way to six digs to highlight Patrick Henry’s 25-10, 25-15, 25-15 win over Northwood.

Logan Newberry (16 assists, six digs), Lauren Stauffer (six kills, three blocks), Addie Hahn (three aces) and Zoe Miller (six digs) also helping PH prevail. The Rebels play at first-place Chilhowie on Thursday in a huge Hogoheegee District clash.

Karlee Frye (five aces), Michaela Snodgrass (two digs, one ace) and Olivia Briggs (nine digs) were the stat leaders for Northwood.

Grundy 3, Richlands 2

Maddie Yates had 39 assists and three kills while Jessi Looney had 15 kills and 28 digs to lead the Golden Wave past the Blue Tornado, 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11.

Maggie Viers (20 digs) and Savannah Clevinger (16 kills, 3 aces) also contributed to Grundy’s win.

