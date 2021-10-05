PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Ridgeview records Mountain 7 win over Union; Honaker beats Eastside in battle of district leaders; Grundy out lasts Richlands; Patrick Henry, Rye Cove sweep

Hailey Sutherland’s spikes, Kassidy Rasnick’s assists and Braelynn Strouth’s defense helped Ridgeview earn a dramatic 22-25, 25-19, 25-19, 35-33 Mountain 7 District volleyball victory over the Union Bears on Monday night.

Sutherland’s 23 kills and seven blocks, Rasnick’s 41 assists and 21 digs and Strouth’s 38-dig, seven kill performance were among the highlights.

Leah Sutherland (13 kills, 11 digs, four blocks), Caiti Hill (36 digs, 12 kills) and Macee Hensley (10 digs, four kills) played well too.

Honaker 3, Eastside 0

In a matchup between district leaders, the Honaker Tigers of the Black Diamond District received 26 assists and 17 service points from Autumn Miller in earning a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 victory over the Eastside Spartans from the Cumberland District.

Ani Mantovani’s 14 kills and Riley Hart’s six kills also helped Honaker improve to 11-3.

Rye Cove 3, Twin Valley 0

Laken Sharpe was sharp, finishing with seven kills, seven digs and five aces in Rye Cove’s 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 trouncing of Twin Valley.