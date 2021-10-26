PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: John Battle, Union, Council, Wise Central, Northwood, J.I. Burton, Rye Cove, Auburn win postseason matches; Virginia High vs. Marion in one-match playoff today for SWD's top seed

Molly Little helped key a big comeback for the John Battle Trojans on Monday night.
Little finished with 15 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces in Battle’s 18-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-11, 15-12 victory at Ridgeview in the first round of the Mountain 7 District volleyball tournament.
After dropping the first two sets and trailing 22-19 in the third, the Trojans hit their stride the rest of the way and advanced to face Wise County Central in tonight’s semifinals at Gate City High School.
Mackenzie Smith (24 assists, 20 digs, eight kills), Allison Smith (34 digs), Bella Shutters (nine kills, three blocks), Rylan Kestner (eight kills), Anna McKee (16 digs) also played well.
Battle had lost its two previous meetings with Ridgeview, but got the best of the Wolfpack on Monday.
Union 3, Abingdon 1
The Union Bears earned a 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 win over Abingdon in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Jennings Woods (12 kills), Caroline McLaughlin (11 kills), Riley Cvetkovski (32 digs) and Ella Kiser (23 assists, 21 digs, 11 kills) were the top performers for AHS.
Council 3, Hurley 0
Brianna Stevens and Kayla Elswick got it done from the service as the Council Cobras cruised to a 25-11, 27-25, 25-19 win over Hurley in the first round of the Black Diamond District tournament.
Stevens served up 10 aces, while Elswick added eight aces of her own as Council advanced to face Honaker in tonight’s semifinals.
Wise Central 3, Lee High 0
Emmah McAmis and Bayleigh Allison did their usual stellar work – combining for 26 kills and 22 digs – as the Wise County Central Warriors rolled to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-11 first-round win in the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Abbie Jordan’s four kills, Montana Stafford’s nine digs and the 28-assist, 12-dig performance of junior Emilee Mullins also helped the Warriors roll into the semifinals.
Northwood 3, Rural Retreat 0
If it seemed like Karlee Frye was all over the court on Monday night for the Northwood Panthers it is because she was.
Frye collected 15 assists, 12 digs, five kills and two aces in a 25-19, 29-27, 25-17 triumph over Rural Retreat in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Michela Snodgrass (eight kills), Sydney Carter (15 digs) and Taylor Blackburn (six kills) were also statistical leaders for the Panthers.
J.I. Burton 3, Twin Springs 0
Rehgan Sensabaugh (16 kills) and Savannah Adams (10 kills) led the hit parade for J.I. Burton as the Raiders rolled to a 25-18, 25-12, 25-17 triumph over Twin Springs in the first round of the Cumberand District tournament.
Abigal Absher added four aces and Kylee Sturgill dished out 22 assists for the Raiders, who had lost in five games to Twin Springs last week.
Rye Cove 3, Castlewood 0
Eva Roach handed out 26 assists – including the 1,000th of her career – as the Rye Cove Eagles made quick work of Castlewood 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Laken Sharpe (12 digs, nine kills), Madeline Love (nine kills), Makayla Harless (five kills), Abby Lewis (12 digs) and Rileigh Parsons (four kills) also played vital roles in the victory.
Auburn 3, George Wythe 0
Allyson Martin had 17 kills and 15 digs as defending state champion Auburn cruised to a 25-10, 25-4, 25-13 victory over George Wythe in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Avery Zuckerwar added four aces in the win.
Virginia High 3, Richlands 0
Caleigh Hampton had 22 assists, 10 digs and three kills as Virginia High recorded a 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 Southwest District victory over Richlands.
The win in the final regular-season match of 2021 in far Southwest Virginia means that VHS and Marion will play at 5 p.m. today at Richlands High School in a special one-match playoff.
The winner earns the SWD’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament and the right to host the district tourney semifinals and finals.
Adie Ratcliffe (11 digs, four kills), Amelia McKenzie (seven kills), Caroline Clifton (three kills), Aidian James (15 digs) and Dianna Spence (six digs, five kills, three blocks) also played well for the Bearcats.