PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: John Battle, Union, Council, Wise Central, Northwood, J.I. Burton, Rye Cove, Auburn win postseason matches; Virginia High vs. Marion in one-match playoff today for SWD's top seed

Molly Little helped key a big comeback for the John Battle Trojans on Monday night.

Little finished with 15 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and two aces in Battle’s 18-25, 17-25, 26-24, 25-11, 15-12 victory at Ridgeview in the first round of the Mountain 7 District volleyball tournament.

After dropping the first two sets and trailing 22-19 in the third, the Trojans hit their stride the rest of the way and advanced to face Wise County Central in tonight’s semifinals at Gate City High School.

Mackenzie Smith (24 assists, 20 digs, eight kills), Allison Smith (34 digs), Bella Shutters (nine kills, three blocks), Rylan Kestner (eight kills), Anna McKee (16 digs) also played well.

Battle had lost its two previous meetings with Ridgeview, but got the best of the Wolfpack on Monday.

Union 3, Abingdon 1

The Union Bears earned a 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 win over Abingdon in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.

Jennings Woods (12 kills), Caroline McLaughlin (11 kills), Riley Cvetkovski (32 digs) and Ella Kiser (23 assists, 21 digs, 11 kills) were the top performers for AHS.

Council 3, Hurley 0