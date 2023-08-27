BRISTOL, Va. – The season is still young, but Ridgeview High School’s experienced volleyball squad has already reached another milestone.

The Wolfpack won a tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den on Saturday with a 25-22, 25-20 win over Mountain 7 District rival Wise County Central in the Gold Division title match.

Ridgeview (6-0) finished as runner-up to Union in the 2022 event in Bristol, but didn’t have to settle for second-best a year later.

“That was kind of devastating losing in the finals in this tournament last year after making it that far,” said Ridgeview senior Braelynn Strouth. “This year we had a goal to get to the championship and win it this time.”

The focused Wolfpack didn’t drop a set all day in triumphs over Richlands (25-14, 25-7), Rural Retreat (25-16, 25-22), Twin Springs (25-14, 25-15), Northwood (25-18, 25-16) and Central.

“We played pretty good as a team and that’s what we’ve been working on this year – sharing the ball,” said Ridgeview coach Holly Hyden Fleming. “We’ve got well-rounded hitters all the way around and our setter, Makinley [Owens] does a good job of getting them the ball.”

Ridgeview went 17-13 and advanced to the VHSL Region 2D semifinals a year ago in what was the best season in program history. The 12-player roster for Ridgeview includes four seniors, four juniors, three sophomores and one freshman.

“Coming from last season to this season, I can see a tremendous difference in our team and how we’ve grown as a team and connected,” said Ridgeview senior Caiti Hill. “Our chemistry is just so much better and that makes it better all around.”

Hill finished with eight digs in the win over Wise County Central and has more of those than any player in the history of Ridgeview’s program.

“Of course there’s Caiti,” Strouth said. “She can do it all – anywhere on the court.”

Junior Tsega Mullins added a dozen kills and three blocks in the finals, while Owens (20 assists), Leah Sutherland (11 kills, eight digs), Strouth (11 digs) and Makenzie Wright (eight digs) also played well in the title-clinching victory.

Central made Ridgeview work for the win. The Warriors reached the finals by recording a 25-23, 25-15 semifinal win over Rural Retreat.

“I think we struggled with consistent offense today,” said Central coach Angela McAmis Duncan. “We had some high moments, but we are growing as a team. … [This squad’s] competitive. Every drill we do in practice, anything they do, they bring the competitiveness every day.”

They have to be to contend in the Mountain 7 District.

Gate City and John Battle represented the league in last year’s VHSL Class 2 state tournament and both are strong once again, Abingdon is experienced, Union is always solid and Lee High isn’t bad.

Thursday’s title match was a typical tight battle between Mountain 7 teams.

“Honestly, that’s what we expected when we came here today,” Fleming said. “It feels good to get a win.”

In the Silver Division finals, Virginia High recorded a 25-23, 25-19 over the Union Bears.