PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rebels topple Eagles, in search of 4th straight 1D title

EMORY — Next week’s Region 1D volleyball final will actually be held at Northwood, but the road to the championship must run through Patrick Henry.
The three-time defending champion Rebels began their quest for a fourth straight Region 1D title on Tuesday, blanking Rye Cove 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in tournament quarterfinal play on their home floor.
Top-seeded Patrick Henry (26-2) will be back at home for a semifinal match on Thursday evening against Eastside, a quarterfinal winner over Grundy.
Anything less than another Region 1D title might be unacceptable for the Rebels, the VHSL small-school state champions in 2018.
“Agreed,” PH boss Pam Newberry said. “It would be very disappointing.”
As long as Avery Maiden is around, Patrick Henry has a chance.
A junior outside hitter who is “pushing six feet [tall],” according to her coach, Maiden dominated with her presence at the net and finished with 21 kills.
Anytime that Rye Cove pushed back and threatened to perhaps steal a game, the Rebels would always look to Maiden, and she would respond.
“Yep, we get her the ball [in tight spots],” Newberry said. “We must establish that we have other hitters so the opponent will pay attention and give all our hitters and our setters some respect, and that in turn makes it easier on Avery.
“And she’s got another year.”
Maiden joined Zoe Miller with a team-high seven digs and also had four aces.
“I do believe, yes,” Rye Cove coach Britney Salyer said, recognizing Maiden’s dominance. “I just told our blockers to focus on her and get a touch on the ball ... she was hitting it so fast that we were hardly able to see a few of them.”
Logan Newberry provided good support for the Rebels with 31 assists and five aces. Teammate Bayleigh Belcher had three blocks.
Rye Cove was paced by Laken Sharp, who fashioned 10 digs and three aces.
Coach Newberry knows that there’s no room for error from this point.
“That first set I thought we lost focus a little and had way too many unforced errors in a row,” said Newberry, whose club led 18-7 in the first set only to see Rye Cove trim its deficit to 20-15. “But they buckled down and pulled it back in.”