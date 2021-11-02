PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rebels topple Eagles, in search of 4th straight 1D title

EMORY — Next week’s Region 1D volleyball final will actually be held at Northwood, but the road to the championship must run through Patrick Henry.

The three-time defending champion Rebels began their quest for a fourth straight Region 1D title on Tuesday, blanking Rye Cove 25-15, 25-17, 25-17 in tournament quarterfinal play on their home floor.

Top-seeded Patrick Henry (26-2) will be back at home for a semifinal match on Thursday evening against Eastside, a quarterfinal winner over Grundy.

Anything less than another Region 1D title might be unacceptable for the Rebels, the VHSL small-school state champions in 2018.

“Agreed,” PH boss Pam Newberry said. “It would be very disappointing.”

As long as Avery Maiden is around, Patrick Henry has a chance.

A junior outside hitter who is “pushing six feet [tall],” according to her coach, Maiden dominated with her presence at the net and finished with 21 kills.

Anytime that Rye Cove pushed back and threatened to perhaps steal a game, the Rebels would always look to Maiden, and she would respond.