PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rebels keep tradition alive, putting end to season for Patriots

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – A program that has triumphed in more high-stakes volleyball matches than any other in the area throughout the years refused to lose on Tuesday night in a must-win scenario.

Rachel Miller recorded nine kills and six digs as the Sullivan South Rebels earned a 25-22, 27-25, 25-17 win over the Sullivan East Patriots in the semifinals of the TSSAA District 1-AA tournament.

South (14-9) plays at top-seeded Sullivan Central in Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. title match and prolonged the life of Northeast Tennessee’s preeminent program. The Rebels have won five state championships, finished as runner-up on four other occasions and have made 31 total trips to the state tournament.

So, South wasn’t only playing for its season but that legacy was on the line since the school will consolidate with Sullivan North and Sullivan Central to form West Ridge High School in the fall of 2021.

The Rebels had split their two previous meetings with East this season and entered Tuesday’s match having lost their final three regular-season matches.

Pressure? What pressure?

“We were confident coming in,” Miller said. “We were playing at home and knew we were going to have people here to support us.”