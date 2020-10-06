PREP VOLLEYBALL: Rebels keep tradition alive, putting end to season for Patriots

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – A program that has triumphed in more high-stakes volleyball matches than any other in the area throughout the years refused to lose on Tuesday night in a must-win scenario.
Rachel Miller recorded nine kills and six digs as the Sullivan South Rebels earned a 25-22, 27-25, 25-17 win over the Sullivan East Patriots in the semifinals of the TSSAA District 1-AA tournament.
South (14-9) plays at top-seeded Sullivan Central in Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. title match and prolonged the life of Northeast Tennessee’s preeminent program. The Rebels have won five state championships, finished as runner-up on four other occasions and have made 31 total trips to the state tournament.
So, South wasn’t only playing for its season but that legacy was on the line since the school will consolidate with Sullivan North and Sullivan Central to form West Ridge High School in the fall of 2021.
The Rebels had split their two previous meetings with East this season and entered Tuesday’s match having lost their final three regular-season matches.
Pressure? What pressure?
“We were confident coming in,” Miller said. “We were playing at home and knew we were going to have people here to support us.”
South jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the first game, saw East (14-7) stormed back to take the lead and then prevailed with some clutch plays down the stretch.
The turning point of the match occurred in the second game as Sullivan South erased deficits of 19-14 and 22-21.
“I think if we had gotten that one,” said Sullivan East coach Tracy Irvin Graybeal. “The outcome might have been different.”
South’s defense – highlighted by the 24 digs of Molly Williams – made life hard for the Patriots.
“As always, South played unbelievable defense,” Graybeal said. “I have some great hitters and it’s hard to put a ball down on them.”
Meanwhile, Miller led a legion of hitters for South that included Chloe Nelson (six kills), Rylee Haynie (five kills) and Izzy Musick (three kills). Miller was particularly impressive.
“Her power is pretty amazing,” said Sullivan South coach Wendy Moody Ratliff.
The statistical leaders for East included Riley Nelson (nine kills), Gracey Byrd (six kills), Zoe Johnson (11 digs, six kills), Jenna Hare (five kills), Cayden Bawgus (26 assists, 12 digs) and Hayley Grubb (26 digs). Byrd, Johnson, Bawgus and Alie White were seniors playing their final match for East, which improved its record in Three Rivers Conference play from 5-7 in 2019 to 9-3 in 2020.
“We didn’t execute well tonight,” Graybeal said. “I have a really good team, but we have not all season long performed well under pressure sometimes. We let it get the best of us.”
Graybeal is a 1987 South graduate and was a setter for the Rebels. She and her coaching counterpart, Ratliff, had discussed prior to Tuesday’s match the emotions of playing in what could have been the final match in South’s gymnasium.
Ratliff starred at John Battle High School, King University (when it was known as King College) and took over for the legendary Sherry Hooks – who the gym was recently named after – as South’s head coach in 2002.
Sullivan South certainly didn’t play like a team with any heavy historical expectations as the Rebels impressively took care of business and clinched a regional tournament bid.
“They really were nervous and I wanted them to calm down,” Ratliff said. “Hopefully, they’ll see that they are very capable of this.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
