PREP VOLLEYBALL: Patriots punch; Sullivan East sweeps past Tennessee High to claim District 1-AA championship

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Sullivan East High School junior Jenna Hare soared and spiked her way to 20 kills on Thursday, while her team entered rarified air.
“I’d have to say that is the best all-around game we’ve played all year,” Hare said. “Everybody played almost perfect. The mistakes were a minimum and it was great all the way around.”
It was indeed about as flawless of a performance as East could have put together in impressively cruising to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 triumph over the Tennessee High Vikings in the finals of the TSSAA District 1-AA volleyball tournament.
The Patriots (17-8) claimed their first district title since 2012 and will host Tuesday night’s regional semifinals and finals.
“I’m a good talker and I’m almost speechless right now,” said Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal. “What I saw tonight is what I knew we had and what we could do.”
Tennessee High (27-8) completed a perfect run through the Three Rivers Conference and owned two wins over East in the regular season, but the Patriots returned the favor by beating the team from Bristol twice in the district tourney.
“Congratulations to Sullivan East,” said THS coach Mary C. Johnson. “They played better and that’s about all you can say about tonight. They deserved it and we were not on our game. That had a lot to do with them taking us out of our game.”
While Hare was slamming down kills, Riley Nelson also dominated at the net with eight blocks.
Nelson left Treadway Gym at Elizabethton High School with a haul of awards as she was named the District 1-AA Tournament MVP and the Three Rivers Conference hitter of the year award.
Talk about having a good night.
“Unreal,” Nelson said. “I still can’t believe it. … I really think it was about our energy and effort. We were determined nothing was going to hit the floor and stayed determined the whole time.”
Avery Johnson (eight digs, five kills), Jenny Hillman (three aces), Hannah Hodge (10 kills), Hayley Grubb (16 digs) and Mia Hoback (34 assists, 10 digs) also contributed to the victory. Hoback, Grubb and Hare joined Nelson on the all-tournament team.
“It was very much a team effort,” Graybeal said. “I had seven kids that played tonight and I’m going to tell you something, all seven of those kids in my opinion were superstars at points tonight.”
Tennessee High had come out of the losers bracket and would have had to beat East twice on Thursday to take the title. The Patriots didn’t want that to happen.
“No, no, no,” Hare said. “We knew coming in we wanted to beat them the first time and not have to play a second [match]. Tennessee High’s a great team and if you give them any room to beat us, they would have. We had to stay strong.”
Madison Blair’s nine kills, Madison Curtin’s 13 assists and Sydnee Pendland’s 16 digs were tops for THS on Thursday. Blair, Pendland and Sophie Meade earned spots on the all-tournament team, while Curtin was named the Three Rivers Conference setter of the year, Pendland was selected as the TRC’s defensive specialist of the year and Johnson took home league coach of the year honors.
“It’s been a long week,” Johnson said. “I’m exhausted and I think our girls are exhausted, but again congratulations to East, they took us out of it.”
Tennessee High plays Greeneville at 4:30 p.m. and Sullivan East faces Grainger at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s semifinals with the title match to follow the same night at the Patriot Palace in Bluff City. The Bluff City bunch will look to build on their peerless performance from Thursday.
“I’m so proud of the effort and execution,” Graybeal said.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570