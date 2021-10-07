PREP VOLLEYBALL: Patriots punch; Sullivan East sweeps past Tennessee High to claim District 1-AA championship

While Hare was slamming down kills, Riley Nelson also dominated at the net with eight blocks.

Nelson left Treadway Gym at Elizabethton High School with a haul of awards as she was named the District 1-AA Tournament MVP and the Three Rivers Conference hitter of the year award.

Talk about having a good night.

“Unreal,” Nelson said. “I still can’t believe it. … I really think it was about our energy and effort. We were determined nothing was going to hit the floor and stayed determined the whole time.”

Avery Johnson (eight digs, five kills), Jenny Hillman (three aces), Hannah Hodge (10 kills), Hayley Grubb (16 digs) and Mia Hoback (34 assists, 10 digs) also contributed to the victory. Hoback, Grubb and Hare joined Nelson on the all-tournament team.

“It was very much a team effort,” Graybeal said. “I had seven kids that played tonight and I’m going to tell you something, all seven of those kids in my opinion were superstars at points tonight.”

Tennessee High had come out of the losers bracket and would have had to beat East twice on Thursday to take the title. The Patriots didn’t want that to happen.