PREP VOLLEYBALL: Patriots eliminated from Class AA tourney by Anderson County

ROCKVALE, Tenn. – The run is over for Sullivan East.

The Patriots fell to Anderson County in four sets, 21-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-18 in the TSSAA Class AA state volleyball tournament on Thursday afternoon at Rockvale High School near Murfreesboro.

“As a coach, when you start [the season], you know your goal is where we are.” Sullivan East head coach Tracy Graybeal. “This is all the running, the practice, the time, the effort. This is what you’ve worked for, and you’re here now.”

With a few games each under their belt, it was clear that both of these teams were getting comfortable with the glitz and glamour of the state tournament, as the energy was fast and loose from the opening whistle.

It remained tied through the first nine points, with Sullivan East playing catchup and matching Anderson County point by point. With the score tied at 9-9, the Mavericks gained momentum, landing six points in a row and forcing a Sullivan East timeout.

“We came out the first game, and it was back and forth,” Graybeal said. “Then they got a little lead, and then we really dug deep and I thought, ‘Ok, we got this’ and we came out and got the win in the first set.”