PREP VOLLEYBALL: Patriot pride; Sullivan East volleys past top-seeded Tennessee High to advance to District 1-AA championship match

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Sullivan East volleyball coach Tracy Graybeal just wanted her Patriots to have fun on Tuesday night.
Mission accomplished.
Hannah Hodge had 22 digs and 16 kills and Hayley Grubb added 30 digs to lead the Patriots to a thrilling 14-25, 29-27, 25-23, 17-25, 15-7 District 1-AA victory over Tennessee High in a Tuesday night marathon at Elizabethton High School.
Sullivan East advances to Thursday’s championship match, while the Vikings will play the winner of Elizabethton and Volunteer in an elimination game tonight at 7 p.m.
Mia Hoback dished out 49 assists for the Patriots.
“I thought we played some unbelievably aggressive defense, which turned into some aggressive offense tonight,” Graybeal said. “I thought we played the net excellently and served even better.
“I’m super proud of my kids tonight. We need to finish up the districts strong, but mostly just have fun. We play so much better when we’re lose and just enjoying ourselves.”
The top-seeded Vikings, which won the first set 25-14, dropped the next two, 29-27 and 25-23, before forcing a final set with a 25-17 fourth set victory.
Madison Blair led the Vikings with 17 kills and 12 digs, while Madison Curtin dished out 26 assists and six digs. Sydnee Pendland tallied 22 digs and Eliza Rowe contributed 17 assists in the hard-fought loss.
Tennessee High defeated Elizabethton in four sets, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-8 to advance to face the Patriots. Blair led Tennessee High with 16 kills and 12 digs, while Sophie Meade added 15 kills and 15 digs. Pendland had 24 digs, Marae Herrman had five kills and Marley Johns added four kills. had 20 assists and Rowe added 15.
Sullivan East advanced to the nightcap with a 3-0 sweep of Volunteer.
Elizabethton and Volunteer will play at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon, with the winner facing Tennessee High in an elimination match.