 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Patriot pride; Sullivan East volleys past top-seeded Tennessee High to advance to District 1-AA championship match
0 comments

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Patriot pride; Sullivan East volleys past top-seeded Tennessee High to advance to District 1-AA championship match

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sullivan East vs Tennessee High Volleyball

Riley Nelson (13) of Sullivan East smacks a shot past Marley Johns of Tennessee High during the Patriots’ thrilling five-set victory over the Vikings in the District 1-AA tournament on Tuesday night at Elizabethton High School.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Sullivan East volleyball coach Tracy Graybeal just wanted her Patriots to have fun on Tuesday night.

Mission accomplished.

Hannah Hodge had 22 digs and 16 kills and Hayley Grubb added 30 digs to lead the Patriots to a thrilling 14-25, 29-27, 25-23, 17-25, 15-7 District 1-AA victory over Tennessee High in a Tuesday night marathon at Elizabethton High School.

Sullivan East advances to Thursday’s championship match, while the Vikings will play the winner of Elizabethton and Volunteer in an elimination game tonight at 7 p.m.

Mia Hoback dished out 49 assists for the Patriots.

“I thought we played some unbelievably aggressive defense, which turned into some aggressive offense tonight,” Graybeal said. “I thought we played the net excellently and served even better.

“I’m super proud of my kids tonight. We need to finish up the districts strong, but mostly just have fun. We play so much better when we’re lose and just enjoying ourselves.”

The top-seeded Vikings, which won the first set 25-14, dropped the next two, 29-27 and 25-23, before forcing a final set with a 25-17 fourth set victory.

Madison Blair led the Vikings with 17 kills and 12 digs, while Madison Curtin dished out 26 assists and six digs. Sydnee Pendland tallied 22 digs and Eliza Rowe contributed 17 assists in the hard-fought loss.

Tennessee High defeated Elizabethton in four sets, 23-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-8 to advance to face the Patriots. Blair led Tennessee High with 16 kills and 12 digs, while Sophie Meade added 15 kills and 15 digs. Pendland had 24 digs, Marae Herrman had five kills and Marley Johns added four kills. had 20 assists and Rowe added 15.

Sullivan East advanced to the nightcap with a 3-0 sweep of Volunteer.

Elizabethton and Volunteer will play at 5:30 p.m. this afternoon, with the winner facing Tennessee High in an elimination match.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Virginia High is 4-0 for first time since '88; Freshmen QBs star for Ridgeview, Tazewell; Holston, Patrick Henry tune up for showdown with wins; Collins-to-Gray connection leads Eastside; Castlewood's Taylor rushes for 285

Ajaani Delaney (Virginia High), Caleb Casey (Holston), Jordan Gray (Eastside), Landen Taylor (Castlewood), Ryan O'Quinn (Ridgeview), Carson Jenkins (Gate City), Cody Pruitt (Patrick Henry), Nate Stephens (Elizabethton), Carter Creasy (Tazewell), Ryan Horne (Twin Springs), Ethan Bergeron (West Ridge) among Friday's stars. 

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: PREP FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

  • Updated

Sixteen games, 15 tonight and one on Saturday, will be played across far Southwest Virginia in high school football. Who wins? Check out the predictions from the staff at the Bristol Heral Courier. 

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria
Sports News

BILLIARDS: POOL PRODIGY; Virginia High freshman Marion to play in World Junior Championships next week in Austria

  • Updated

Hayleigh Marion won’t be in school next week.

She has a good excuse. She will be shooting pool in Austria.

Seriously.

The 14-year-old Virginia High freshman will be traveling to Klagenfurt, Austria as part of Team USA to compete in the World Junior 9-Ball Championships on Oct. 6-10. Not bad for a once-shy little girl who didn’t pick up a pool cue until six years ago.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts