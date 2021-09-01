PREP VOLLEYBALL: Patrick Henry, Tennessee High, John Battle, Ridgeview, Sullivan East, Virginia High, Lebanon, Chilhowie, Twin Springs, Thomas Walker were victorious in volleyball on Tuesday night

Avery Maiden made a statement with 10 kills, 10 digs and two blocks as Patrick Henry posted a 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 non-district volleyball victory at Eastside on Tuesday night.
In a rematch of last year’s VHSL Region 2D finals, PH prevailed once again over the Spartans as Logan Newberry (22 assists, eight digs, five kills) and Lauren Stauffer (10 digs, nine kills) also performed at a high level.
Tennessee High 3, Johnson Co. 0
Madison Blair had 11 kills, five digs and three aces as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 8-1 with an easy 25-7, 25-13, 25-14 Three Rivers Conference win over Johnson County.
Sophie Meade’s seven kills, Madison Curtin’s 14 assists and Eliza Rowe’s 11-assist, five-ace showing were also vital for the Bristolians.
John Battle 3, Holston 0
The John Battle Trojans took a 25-17, 25-10, 25-18 win over Washington County rival Holston as Mackenzie Smith stuffed the stat sheet with 13 kills, 11 digs and six assists.
Allison Smith (14 digs, five aces) and Jacqueline Hill (15 assists, five aces) also led the way for Battle.
Holston (2-1) was paced by Taylor Cornett’s 15 kills and Felicity Bonilla’s 10 assists.
Virginia High 3, Abingdon 0
Caleigh Hampton collected 17 assists, eight digs and four kills as Virginia High earned a 25-7, 25-18, 25-16 victory over the homestanding Abingdon Falcons.
Addie Ratcliffe’s seven kills, five digs and two blocks were also key for VHS (2-1), while Dianna Spence finished with seven kills, five blocks and four digs.
Katy Creasy (10 assists, six digs) and Jennings Woods (nine kills, six digs) led the way for Abingdon.
Lebanon 3, Richlands 0
Mackenzie Boyd served six aces, Julianna Stanley had seven kills and Morgan Varney had 13 digs and 10 assists in Lebanon’s 25-15, 25-20, 25-19 road win over Richlands.
Chloe Perkins led Richlands (1-2) with seven kills.
Chilhowie 3, Grayson County 1
Mari-Beth Boardwine continued her season-long hit parade with 13 kills as the Chilhowie Warriors improved to 3-0 with a 25-15, 15-25, 25-18, 26-24 win at Grayson County.
Madison Prater (seven kills, four digs, two assists) and Josie Sheets (14 assists, 10 digs, eight kills) also helped the Warriors keep their unblemished record.
Grayson County (0-5) was led by Kylie Pope’s 21 kills, 16 digs and three aces.
Twin Springs 3, Council 0
Chloe Gilmer and Emma Dingus each had nine kills as Twin Springs took a 25-6, 25-6, 25-10 triumph over the Council Cobras.
Dingus also served eight aces, while Ryleigh Gillenwater dished out 19 assists.
Thomas Walker 3, Lee High 0
Lakin Burke’s 12-kill, 11-dig, five-block, three-ace masterpiece led the way in Thomas Walker’s 25-18, 28-26, 25-13 trouncing of Lee High.
Tenley Jackson (26 assists), Autumn Collingsworth (10 kills), Kaytee Livesay (15 digs, four aces), Patricia Bigge (six kills) and Karlie Jones (seven service points) also powered the Pioneers.
Ridgeview 3, Grundy 0
Kassidy Rasnick was on point – doling out 24 assists and serving seven aces – as the Ridgeview Wolfpack rolled to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-19 victory over the Grundy Golden Wave.
Hailey Sutherland’s 11 kills and Caiti Hill’s 13-dig, six-kill performance were also among the highlights.
Sullivan East 3, Volunteer 0
Mia Hoback collected 32 assists and 15 digs as the Patriots earned a 25-26, 25-18, 26-24 sweep.
East (5-1) was also led by Riley Nelson (10 kills) and Hayley Grubb with 17 digs.