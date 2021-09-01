PREP VOLLEYBALL: Patrick Henry, Tennessee High, John Battle, Ridgeview, Sullivan East, Virginia High, Lebanon, Chilhowie, Twin Springs, Thomas Walker were victorious in volleyball on Tuesday night

Avery Maiden made a statement with 10 kills, 10 digs and two blocks as Patrick Henry posted a 25-12, 25-12, 25-17 non-district volleyball victory at Eastside on Tuesday night.

In a rematch of last year’s VHSL Region 2D finals, PH prevailed once again over the Spartans as Logan Newberry (22 assists, eight digs, five kills) and Lauren Stauffer (10 digs, nine kills) also performed at a high level.

Tennessee High 3, Johnson Co. 0

Madison Blair had 11 kills, five digs and three aces as the Tennessee High Vikings improved to 8-1 with an easy 25-7, 25-13, 25-14 Three Rivers Conference win over Johnson County.

Sophie Meade’s seven kills, Madison Curtin’s 14 assists and Eliza Rowe’s 11-assist, five-ace showing were also vital for the Bristolians.

John Battle 3, Holston 0

The John Battle Trojans took a 25-17, 25-10, 25-18 win over Washington County rival Holston as Mackenzie Smith stuffed the stat sheet with 13 kills, 11 digs and six assists.

Allison Smith (14 digs, five aces) and Jacqueline Hill (15 assists, five aces) also led the way for Battle.

Holston (2-1) was paced by Taylor Cornett’s 15 kills and Felicity Bonilla’s 10 assists.