PREP VOLLEYBALL: One step from state; Sullivan East wins first region title in 21 years, host sectionals on Thursday

“We really don’t have a weak link,” said East’s Hannah Hodge, who had 12 digs, seven kills and three aces in the triumph over THS. “If somebody has a down night, we have somebody else right there picking them up. We have a good mentality right now.”

The Patriots also have plenty of stamina as they played their semifinal and final matches consecutively on Tuesday.

“I like playing back-to-back,” said Sullivan East coach Tracy Graybeal. “We set the schedule as the host and sometimes when you play and then sit, you get cold. They’re worn out right now, but we took care of business and at the end of the day that’s what matters.”

Hayley Grubb (21 digs), Jenna Hare (12 digs, eight kills, three aces) and Mia Hoback (34 assists) also played well in the title match. Hare, Grubb and Hodge joined Nelson on the all-tournament team.

“It’s like a machine and every person has to go to make that machine work,” Graybeal said. “That’s from the pass to the set to the swing.”

Tennessee High clinched its eighth sub-state berth in program history with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Greeneville in the semifinals, but the Vikings couldn’t solve Sullivan East in the title match.