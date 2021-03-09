PREP VOLLEYBALL: Moss leads Marion, Locke paces Bearcats t0 wins

Audrey Moss slammed down 11 kills as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes stormed past the Richlands Blue Tornado 25-4, 25-23, 25-19 for a Southwest District volleyball victory on Tuesday night.
Chloe Campbell (12 service points, 10 assists) and Kaylee Holbrook (12 service points, five kills) were other leaders for the ‘Canes.
Virginia High 3, Graham 0
Kelly Locke’s 10 kills and six digs were crucial as Virginia High locked up a 25-17, 25-13, 25-11 Southwest District victory over the Graham G-Girls.
Camden Jones (13 kills, eight digs), Adie Ratcliff (six kills, five aces) and Caleigh Hampton (26 assists0 also played well for the Bearcats.
Patrick Henry 3, Northwood 0
Ella Maiden’s 10-kill, 10-dig, eight-block masterpiece and Logan Newberry’s nifty all-around stat line of 22 assists, five kills, five digs and two blocks propelled Patrick Henry to a 25-19, 25-12, 25-12 Hogoheegee District win over Northwood.
Zoe Miller’s 10 digs and three aces and Bailey Belcher’s seven kills, seven digs, three aces and two blocks were also crucial for PH.
Northwood was led by Karleigh Stephenson’s five kills and Chloe Bordwine’s 15 digs.
Abingdon 3, Lee 0
Morgan Blevins had 12 kills, five aces and three blocks to lead Abingdon to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 Mountain 7 District win over Lee.
Abby Boyd (28 assists, 11 digs, six kills), Lacie Bertke (eight digs) and Jennings Woods (six kills) also contributed to the Falcons (3-1, 3-1).
Grundy 3, Council 0
Alexa Fiser was on target with 21 assists and five aces as the Grundy Golden Wave collected a 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 Black Diamond District triumph over Council.
Amelya Bostic’s 13 digs, Emma Deel’s seven-kill, six-ace performance and Jessi Looney’s six kills also keyed the victory.
The duo of Isabelle Stevens (eight service points, three digs) and Abby Rose (six service points, four digs, one assist) were tops for Council.
Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 1
Eastside senior Anna Whited was at it again as her all-around performance of 25 kills, 11 digs and four aces led the Spartans to a 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Thomas Walker in a Cumberland District showdown.
Eastside (4-0) received 30 assists, seven aces and three kills from Tinley Hamilton. Taylor Clay’s eight kills, Alysssia Sensabaugh’s 11 assists and the 15 digs provided by Kacie Jones were notable as well
J.I. Burton 3, Castlewood 1
J.I. Burton bested Castlewood 25-13, 17-25, 25-16, 25-23 for a Cumberland District victory.
Castlewood was led by Annaliese White’s seven kills and five aces, while Adriana Salyer doled out 13 assists in the loss.
Ridgeview 3, John Battle 2
In a Mountain 7 District marathon, Ridgeview held off John Battle for a 28-26, 25-23, 20-25, 13-25, 15-8 victory.
Battle was led by Molly Little’s 13 kills, Mackenzie Smith’s 30 assists and Allison Smith’s 23 digs.
Twin Springs 3, Rye Cove 1
Emma Dingus delivered 13 kills as Twin Springs took a 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 26-24 victory over Cumberland District rival Rye Cove.
Alyssa McCracken’s 33 digs and Ryleigh Gillenwater’s 25 assists were also titanic for the Titans.
Honaker 3, Twin Valley 1
The Honaker Tigers improved to 3-1 with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-16 triumph over the Twin Valley Panthers.
Gate City 3, Wise County Central 0
The Gate City Blue Devils remained undefeated with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-17 win over Wise County Central.