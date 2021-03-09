PREP VOLLEYBALL: Moss leads Marion, Locke paces Bearcats t0 wins

Morgan Blevins had 12 kills, five aces and three blocks to lead Abingdon to a 25-13, 25-18, 25-14 Mountain 7 District win over Lee.

Abby Boyd (28 assists, 11 digs, six kills), Lacie Bertke (eight digs) and Jennings Woods (six kills) also contributed to the Falcons (3-1, 3-1).

Grundy 3, Council 0

Alexa Fiser was on target with 21 assists and five aces as the Grundy Golden Wave collected a 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 Black Diamond District triumph over Council.

Amelya Bostic’s 13 digs, Emma Deel’s seven-kill, six-ace performance and Jessi Looney’s six kills also keyed the victory.

The duo of Isabelle Stevens (eight service points, three digs) and Abby Rose (six service points, four digs, one assist) were tops for Council.

Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 1

Eastside senior Anna Whited was at it again as her all-around performance of 25 kills, 11 digs and four aces led the Spartans to a 25-14, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12 victory over Thomas Walker in a Cumberland District showdown.