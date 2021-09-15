PREP VOLLEYBALL: Meeting at the net; West Ridge starts fast, sweeps past John Battle in interstate affair in Blountville

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Coming off a 3-2 victory on Monday night over Sullivan East, the West Ridge Wolves volleyball team took on the John Battle Trojans in an electric, out-of-state Wednesday night matinée.
The Trojans were coming off a 2-1 loss to Tallulah Falls (Georgia) on Saturday in a weekend tournament. West Ridge, being in its inaugural season, had shown great poise, winning three out of their last five matches going into this showdown.
The Wolves kicked off their campaign hot, winning three of their first four games under head coach Logan Kemp. Since then, the Wolves had seen mixed results, losing to Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill, and Sullivan East.
John Battle, on the other hand, had won six of their first seven matches to begin the season. However, they had a two-game losing skid extended to three on Wednesday night in a 25-6, 25-15, 25-17 loss to the Wolves on Wednesday night in Blountville.
West Ridge dominated the first set, going up 8-0 to begin it, and finishing the set 25-6. Senior Gracie Olinger had a nearly flawless evening with 17 total attacks, six kills, three digs, and only one error for the match. Sophomore Casey Wampler led the way for the Wolves with 26 attacks and seven kills, while Olivia DeLung and Marleigh Pendleton combined for 25 assists and 15 digs.
The Trojans had a little fight toward the back end of the set, bringing the score back to 18-6, but West Ridge quickly responded to make sure they could take a 1-0 set lead.
Despite the Trojans getting out to a 2-0 lead, the second set was more of the same for the Wolves, coming back early and staying ahead to win the set 25-15, going on multiple 3-0 runs during the middle set.
The Trojans had a 5-1 run in the middle of the set but couldn’t stick with the Wolves down the stretch. John Battle seniors Jenna Adkins and Anna McKee had a few key digs in their fight to climb back into the match, but Allie Jordan of West Ridge had five of her 17 digs to close out the set.
The third set was the closest of the night, with both teams going back and forth to the very end. The Wolves ended up taking the finale 25-17, thanks to senior Isabella Musick’s seven attacks and one dig in the final set.
The Wolves proved to be too much for the Trojans to handle, as John Battle fell to 6-4 on the year and West Ridge moved to 7-5 in their first season as a program.
It was just the third time the Trojans had been swept this season, the first two being against Virginia High and Buckhorn in their tournament last weekend. The Wolves however, racked up their sixth sweep of the season in the Tennessee-Virginia clash.
West Ridge will face Daniel Boone in Gray today, while John Battle travels to Lee High.