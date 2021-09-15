PREP VOLLEYBALL: Meeting at the net; West Ridge starts fast, sweeps past John Battle in interstate affair in Blountville

Despite the Trojans getting out to a 2-0 lead, the second set was more of the same for the Wolves, coming back early and staying ahead to win the set 25-15, going on multiple 3-0 runs during the middle set.

The Trojans had a 5-1 run in the middle of the set but couldn’t stick with the Wolves down the stretch. John Battle seniors Jenna Adkins and Anna McKee had a few key digs in their fight to climb back into the match, but Allie Jordan of West Ridge had five of her 17 digs to close out the set.

The third set was the closest of the night, with both teams going back and forth to the very end. The Wolves ended up taking the finale 25-17, thanks to senior Isabella Musick’s seven attacks and one dig in the final set.

The Wolves proved to be too much for the Trojans to handle, as John Battle fell to 6-4 on the year and West Ridge moved to 7-5 in their first season as a program.

It was just the third time the Trojans had been swept this season, the first two being against Virginia High and Buckhorn in their tournament last weekend. The Wolves however, racked up their sixth sweep of the season in the Tennessee-Virginia clash.

West Ridge will face Daniel Boone in Gray today, while John Battle travels to Lee High.