PREP VOLLEYBALL: Marion, Virginia High win in SWD semifinals, will meet for fifth time this season in tourney title match

BY TIM HAYES

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Va. – With Marion High School sophomore Ella Moss delivering knockout blows via powerful spikes, she ensured her team would get Round 5 with Virginia High.

Moss amassed a masterful 14-kill, five-dig, two-block stat line in Marion’s 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 victory over the Graham G-Girls on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Southwest District volleyball tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.

The Scarlet Hurricanes (16-9) tangle with VHS (21-6) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the finals of the SWD tournament in what will be the fifth meeting between the rivals this season. The Bearcats currently hold a 3-1 edge in the series and beat the ‘Canes in a five-set thriller on Tuesday to claim the league’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament.

“ After we lost, we knew we had to come back and be focused for this game,” Moss said. “We just had to get it out of the way and be ready.”

Marion has a roster full of players with athleticism as Amber Kimberlin (19 assists, eight kills), Gabby Whitt (17 service points) and Kaylyn Baggett (six kills) also keyed the win for Marion. Then there is Moss, who is a force to be reckoned with as a middle hitter.