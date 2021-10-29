PREP VOLLEYBALL: Marion, Virginia High win in SWD semifinals, will meet for fifth time this season in tourney title match

BY TIM HAYES
BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
BRISTOL, Va. – With Marion High School sophomore Ella Moss delivering knockout blows via powerful spikes, she ensured her team would get Round 5 with Virginia High.
Moss amassed a masterful 14-kill, five-dig, two-block stat line in Marion’s 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 victory over the Graham G-Girls on Thursday night in the semifinals of the Southwest District volleyball tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
The Scarlet Hurricanes (16-9) tangle with VHS (21-6) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the finals of the SWD tournament in what will be the fifth meeting between the rivals this season. The Bearcats currently hold a 3-1 edge in the series and beat the ‘Canes in a five-set thriller on Tuesday to claim the league’s top seed in the Region 2D tournament.
“ After we lost, we knew we had to come back and be focused for this game,” Moss said. “We just had to get it out of the way and be ready.”
Marion has a roster full of players with athleticism as Amber Kimberlin (19 assists, eight kills), Gabby Whitt (17 service points) and Kaylyn Baggett (six kills) also keyed the win for Marion. Then there is Moss, who is a force to be reckoned with as a middle hitter.
“ She’s really come on here lately,” said Marion coach Amanda Hanshew. “She’s going to be a beast in the next couple of years. She’s one of those players if we need a point, she’s going to want the ball and try to do it for the team. I look for good things from her.”
Marion has made major strides since the season began.
After shaking up the lineup and rotations following some initial struggles, the Scarlet Hurricanes have gotten better as the season’s progressed.
“ We’ve really came together,” Moss said. “Our energy and our relationships with each other have grown.”
Graham has also gotten better, finishing third in the SWD standings and earning a rare regional tournament bid.
“ We’re feeling good and this is a big accomplishment for us,” said Carly Moody, Graham’s first-year head coach. “They’ve really accomplished a lot and came together. We’re finding that mojo.”
The G-Girls just couldn’t find it against Marion.
“ Marion and Virginia High both have athletes and you can expect some hard hitters from them,” Moody said. “Marion has a strong team.”
The ‘Canes will look to show that strength in yet another matchup with their nemesis from Bristol.
“ The matches with Virginia High have always been intense,” Moss said. “We just have to keep our energy and have a good attitude.”
Virginia High 3, Richlands 0
Adie Ratcliffe slammed down 15 kills as Virginia High collected a 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado in Thursday’s second semifinal.
Ratcliffe helped key a second-set comeback in which the Bearcats erased deficits of 20-11 and 21-14.
“ Too many errors got us [behind],” said VHS coach Ashley Johnson. “We’ve had a few pushes this year where we have played from behind, be it in one set or being two sets behind in the match, so they do know how to pull out of it. Our preference is not to put ourselves in that situation.”
Caleigh Hampton (32 assists, seven digs), Aidan James (23 digs), Dianna Spence (13 kills, six digs), Caroline Clifton (10 digs) and Amelia McKenzie (five kills) also played well for the Bearcats, playing their third match in four days.
Up next is a familiar foe on Saturday.
“ The two of us facing off in the end – it’s going to be great for both of us in getting ready to go to the region tournament,” Johnson said. “We’re looking forward to it.”