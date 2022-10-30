 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Prep Roundup

Prep Volleyball: Marion tops 'Cats to win SWD tourney; Richlands wins third-place match

  • 0
Marion logo

Marion High School added the Southwest District volleyball tournament title to its regular-season crown and the Scarlet Hurricanes had to work overtime to achieve the sweep.

 Aubree Whitt stuffed the stat sheet with 10 kills, nine digs, two aces, 22 assists and 23 service points as Marion posted a 28-30, 25-20, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 win over the Bearcats in a SWD tourney championship match that lasted well into the evening on Saturday.

Sophia Keheley (12 kills, 11 service points), Ella Moss (12 digs, eight kills, six blocks), Ezrah Pennington (10 digs), Brooke Langston (six kills) and Hayley Freeman (15 assists) were also the stat leaders for the ‘Canes.

 Virginia High lost to Marion for the third time ths season. Charli Carpenter (42 assists), Amelia McKenzie (18 kills), Aidan James (27 digs) and  Myra Kariuki (13 kills, 13 digs) were top performers for the Bearcats.

People are also reading…

 Marion hosts Ridgeview on Thursday in the opening round of the Region 2D tournament, while Virginia High entertains rival John Battle.

 Richlands 3, Graham 1

A balanced attack led by Annsley Trivette’s 14 kills helped Richlands record a 9-25, 25-19, 25-11, 29-27 win over the Graham G-Girls in the third-place match of the Southwest District tournament.

Jillian Shreve and Emma Phipps added seven kills apiece, while Hannah Ward (27 digs), Chloe Reynolds (28 assists) and Raegan Ryder (28 digs) played well to.

Richlands plays at Gate City on Thursday in the regional tourney, while Graham goes on the road to face Mountain 7 District regular-season champion Union.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep football predictions

Prep football predictions

The final week of the regular season has arrived in Northeast Tennessee. It is the penultimate week in Southwest Virginia. Check out the predictions for tonight's high school football games on both sides of the state line. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes most sacked quarterback in NFL history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts