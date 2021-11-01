PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lewis leads Rye Cove past Twin Valley in Region 1D tourney

PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. – A small gash that wouldn’t stop bleeding on the right pinkie finger of Rye Cove High School junior Abby Lewis delayed the first set of Monday’s volleyball match as Lewis got tape applied to the laceration.

She then helped Rye Cove make the cut on the opening night of the postseason.

Lewis supplied seven digs and two aces as the Eagles earned a 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 triumph over the Twin Valley Panthers in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Rye Cove (17-8) will play at three-time defending regional champ Patrick Henry today at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal contest.

The Eagles might not win the regional tourney, but they will likely take the award for most mileage traveled this week.

The long trip to Buchanan County that took place on Monday will be followed by a trek to the school off Interstate 81’s Exit 26 this evening.

“It was a really long trip, but I’m proud we won,” Lewis said. “I’m really proud that we are in the regions.”

Emma Gibson (11 aces), Madeline Love (15 kills), Laken Sharpe (10 digs, eight kills), Eva Roach (38 assists, four aces) and Rileigh Parsons (eight kills) also keyed the win.