PREP VOLLEYBALL: Lewis leads Rye Cove past Twin Valley in Region 1D tourney

PILGRIMS KNOB, Va. – A small gash that wouldn’t stop bleeding on the right pinkie finger of Rye Cove High School junior Abby Lewis delayed the first set of Monday’s volleyball match as Lewis got tape applied to the laceration.
She then helped Rye Cove make the cut on the opening night of the postseason.
Lewis supplied seven digs and two aces as the Eagles earned a 25-17, 25-15, 22-25, 25-22 triumph over the Twin Valley Panthers in the opening round of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.
Rye Cove (17-8) will play at three-time defending regional champ Patrick Henry today at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal contest.
The Eagles might not win the regional tourney, but they will likely take the award for most mileage traveled this week.
The long trip to Buchanan County that took place on Monday will be followed by a trek to the school off Interstate 81’s Exit 26 this evening.
“It was a really long trip, but I’m proud we won,” Lewis said. “I’m really proud that we are in the regions.”
Emma Gibson (11 aces), Madeline Love (15 kills), Laken Sharpe (10 digs, eight kills), Eva Roach (38 assists, four aces) and Rileigh Parsons (eight kills) also keyed the win.
After setting the tone in the first two sets, Twin Valley made things interesting by prevailing in the third set to extend the match. However, like Lewis, Rye Cove stopped the bleeding.
“It was just a little cut,” Lewis said. “It was bleeding and it wouldn’t stop, but I’m good.”
Lewis provided plenty of hustle.
“She’s a go-getter,” said Rye Cove coach Britney Lawson Salyer. “She dives on the floor every which way. She was doing that in warm-ups and I said, ‘It’s going to be a good night for you, Abby.’ “
Twin Valley (7-13) could take solace in the fact it won a set in the regional tournament for the first time.
“I was glad the seniors got to experience that,” said TV coach Brittany Russell Belcher. “We were slow getting our momentum, we got it and then we had a few critical errors that hurt us.”
Haley Moore (11 kills, eight digs), Kamryn Vance (19 digs), Rayne Hawthorne (seven kills) and Alexis Fuller (20 assists) were the statistical leaders for Twin Valley.
Fuller reached the 1,000-assist mark for her career in last week’s Black Diamond District tournament, while Vance surpassed the 1,000-dig milestone on Monday.
“Kamryn has always been excellent on the back row,” Belcher said. “She’s quick and I always tell her, ‘Anything you can get, it’s yours.’ “
