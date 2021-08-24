PREP VOLLEYBALL: John Battle rallies past Bearcats to claim rivalry win

BRISTOL, Va. – In what was the first volleyball match between John Battle and Virginia High in two years, the longtime foes certainly made up for lost time.
A season-opening showdown that had all the intensity and drama of a regional tournament contest and took nearly two hours to complete saw the Trojans rally for a 19-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-13 victory over VHS on Tuesday night.
“There was a lot of heart and emotion,” said Battle senior Anna McKee. “They are our rivals and have a good team, but we just fought and came out on top.”
Even after dropping the first two games, Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer didn’t lose confidence in her resilient club.
“I knew we were excited and I knew we would be a little overly excited and eager to play and that gets in the way of your skills sometimes when you overdo things. That caught up with us in the first and second sets,” Haderer said. “We knew once we relaxed and settled down and stuck to our skills, we knew what we were capable of and we took care of business in the third and fourth sets. That fifth set was just a brawl to the end.”
Battle took leads of 7-3 and 8-4 in the fifth and deciding game, but the Bearcats managed to play to deadlocks of 9-9 and 11-11. Eventually, the Trojans prevailed.
“Coach Haderer has embedded in our minds to never give up,” McKee said. “This felt good.”
One of four seniors on Battle’s roster, McKee hustled her way to 15 digs and served four aces.
“Anna is an amazing leader that brings calm, energy and aggression to the back row,” Haderer said. “She keeps many plays alive with great effort and she is a very smart player.”
Junior Molly Little led the way with a team-high nine kills and also had 13 digs of her own. Allison Smith (12 digs), Rylan Kestner (eight kills), Mackenzie Smith (17 assists, six kills, three aces) and Jacqueline Hill (11 assists, five kills, two aces) played well too for the Trojans.
Battle compiled a 6-8 record back in the spring, using a late-season surge to reach the semifinals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament. With many players gaining valuable experience from last season, the Trojans appear poised to have a breakout season.
“I feel like we’re at a good starting point,” Haderer said. “This was a tough matchup to open the season and that’s what I like and that’s what I want.”
Battle finished with 13 aces, something that didn’t sit well with Virginia High coach Ashley Johnson.
“Serve-receive was certainly not where we need it to be,” Johnson said. “If there’s anything it showed us tonight, it gave us a really good idea of what we need to focus on and hone in on during practice.”
VHS went 16-1 last season, finishing as regional runner-up and not dropping a set in the regular season.
The quartet of Dianna Spence (17 kills, 16 digs), Caleigh Hampton (34 assists, 13 digs, three kills), Adie Ratcliffe (28 digs, six kills) and Caroline Clifton (16 digs, 10 kills) were the leaders for the defending Southwest District champs on Tuesday.
“That’s a good way to open up,” Johnson said. “It’s a high-pressure situation, which we needed coming off last season. We certainly didn’t open that way [in the spring] and in the end it may or may not have cost us. At the same time, I’m glad that we were pushed and taking a loss in the beginning may be good for us and get us to open our eyes a little bit.”
As far as season-openers go, Tuesday’s clash was certainly memorable.
“What an amazing atmosphere to play in,” Haderer said. “It was a packed house and a lot of fun.”