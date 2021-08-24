PREP VOLLEYBALL: John Battle rallies past Bearcats to claim rivalry win

BRISTOL, Va. – In what was the first volleyball match between John Battle and Virginia High in two years, the longtime foes certainly made up for lost time.

A season-opening showdown that had all the intensity and drama of a regional tournament contest and took nearly two hours to complete saw the Trojans rally for a 19-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-13 victory over VHS on Tuesday night.

“There was a lot of heart and emotion,” said Battle senior Anna McKee. “They are our rivals and have a good team, but we just fought and came out on top.”

Even after dropping the first two games, Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer didn’t lose confidence in her resilient club.

“I knew we were excited and I knew we would be a little overly excited and eager to play and that gets in the way of your skills sometimes when you overdo things. That caught up with us in the first and second sets,” Haderer said. “We knew once we relaxed and settled down and stuck to our skills, we knew what we were capable of and we took care of business in the third and fourth sets. That fifth set was just a brawl to the end.”

Battle took leads of 7-3 and 8-4 in the fifth and deciding game, but the Bearcats managed to play to deadlocks of 9-9 and 11-11. Eventually, the Trojans prevailed.