PREP VOLLEYBALL: Italian presence lifts Honaker past Pioneers

Honaker also led from start to finish in the second set.

Lebanon (15-10) didn’t have a lead until set three at 8-7 after an ace by Lily Gray. Mantovanii had a spike to tie it and served an ace to give the Tigers the lead and they never trailed again.

“We played from behind all night,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “It’s been that way a lot, we just couldn’t get it going. We made so many errors and hurt ourselves so bad, we just didn’t play well enough to win. It was a tough night for us.”

Julianna Stanley (14 kills) and Gray (12 kills) led the Pioneers upfront. Averie Russell (15 assists) and Morgan Varney (14 assists) directed the offense.

Also playing well on the frontline for Honaker was Riley Hart with five kills, while Larcyn Hess, Kylie Vance, and Lara McClanahan added three kills each. Autumn Miller dished out 25 assists and also had 15 service points. Kalli Miller and Jessee led the defense with seven digs each for the winners.

“It’s been a remarkable season so far and we want to keep it rolling,” Coach Miller said. “We want to peak at the right time and play hard each game.”