PREP VOLLEYBALL: Italian presence lifts Honaker past Pioneers

HONAKER, Va. – It was a big night for Honaker.
For the first time in several years the Tigers advanced to the regional semifinals.
Honaker controlled the game from the outset in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 sweep of Russell County rival Lebanon at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“I’m excited for this group of girls, they’ve worked extremely hard,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “They’re just a special group. It touches my heart to be able to work with them. They’re coachable, they work hard, and do what I ask them to do.”
Honaker (19-3) received a big boost with the return of foreign exchange student Ani Mantovanii from Italy. Mantovanii was unable to play in the Black Diamond District tournament due to an illness. She made her presence felt by pounding 15 kills, with several coming at key times.
“We were really nervous about this game because they are getting really important,” Mantovanii said. “We didn’t want it to be the last game for the seniors. We wanted to win so bad, we were able to make it happen.”
Peaking at the right time doesn’t adequately describe the Tigers, who have won their last 16 contests. Led by Autumn Miller and Kate Jessee on the service line, Honaker raced out to a 7-1 advantage in the first set. The Pioneers could get no closer than four points.
Honaker also led from start to finish in the second set.
Lebanon (15-10) didn’t have a lead until set three at 8-7 after an ace by Lily Gray. Mantovanii had a spike to tie it and served an ace to give the Tigers the lead and they never trailed again.
“We played from behind all night,” said Lebanon coach Dennis Price. “It’s been that way a lot, we just couldn’t get it going. We made so many errors and hurt ourselves so bad, we just didn’t play well enough to win. It was a tough night for us.”
Julianna Stanley (14 kills) and Gray (12 kills) led the Pioneers upfront. Averie Russell (15 assists) and Morgan Varney (14 assists) directed the offense.
Also playing well on the frontline for Honaker was Riley Hart with five kills, while Larcyn Hess, Kylie Vance, and Lara McClanahan added three kills each. Autumn Miller dished out 25 assists and also had 15 service points. Kalli Miller and Jessee led the defense with seven digs each for the winners.
“It’s been a remarkable season so far and we want to keep it rolling,” Coach Miller said. “We want to peak at the right time and play hard each game.”
After defeating the Hogoheegee third seed Lebanon, the Tigers will host number two out of the Hogo, Chilhowie a 3-0 winner over Thomas Walker, on Thursday in the Region 1D semifinals.