PREP VOLLEYBALL: Honaker sends Grundy to first loss

Chloe Campbell (11 service points, nine assists, five digs, two kills) and Olivia Parnell (four kills) also contributed for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

Northwood was paced by Chloe Bordwine (10 digs, six service points, five kills, three aces), Santana Cardwell (11 digs, five service points) and Carolina Roberts (seven kills, four digs).

Patrick Henry 3, Chilhowie 0

Ella Maiden had 11 kills, nine digs and three blocks to lead Patrick Henry to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.

Addie Hahn (nine digs, four blocks), Logan Newberry (19 assists, five aces), Avery Maiden (eight kills, 2 aces), Zoe Miller (seven digs) and Elizabethton Johnson (7 digs) also contributed for the Rebels.

Chilhowie was led by Josie Sheets (11 digs, five kills, 3 assists), Dixie Mullinax (12 digs) and Caitlin Pierce (seven digs, two kills, two aces).

Twin Springs 3, Holston 1

Chloe Lane had 13 kills and 19 digs, and Chloe Burke added 12 in leading the Titans to a 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 non-district win over the Cavaliers.

Alyssa McCracken added 26 digs for Twin Springs, while Emma Dingus contributed nine kills.

Holston was led by Jordan Lowe (11 kills, six blocks, four digs) and Madeline Statzer (19 digs, 10 kills).