PREP VOLLEYBALL: Honaker sends Grundy to first loss

Emma Barton had 23 service points and 20 digs and Autumn Miller collected 15 assists and seven service points to lead the Tigers to a 25-9, 28-26, 26-24 Black Diamond District victory over the Golden Wave.
Lakin Perkins (11 service points, seven kills), Hannah Hess (10 kills) and Alexis Anderson (12 digs) also contributed for Honaker.
Grundy, which suffered its first loss odf the season, was led by Jessi Looney (12 kills, 11 digs), Alexa Fiser (16 assists), Emma Deel (six kills, two blocks) and Amelya Bostic (12 digs).
Wise County Central 3, Union 1
Caitlyn Glover had 35 assists and 13 digs and Olivia Sanders added 16 kills and four blocks to lead Wise County Central to a 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 Southwest District victor over Union on Wednesday night.
Hannah McAmis (34 digs), Bayleigh Sanders (11 kills, eight digs), Katherine Hopkins (10 kills) and Hannah Large (nine kills) also contributed for the 7-3 Warriors.
Union (3-7) was led by Brooke Bailey (28 assists, 14 digs, seven kills), Isabella Blagg (24 digs, 18 kills), Gracie Gibson (32 digs), Addison Toney (nine digs, five aces) and Madi Varner (seven kills, five kills).
Marion 3, Northwood 0
Calie Blackburn had 14 service points, nine assists, four digs and Audrey Moss added eight kills to lead Marion past Northwood 25-20, 25-15, 25-22.
Chloe Campbell (11 service points, nine assists, five digs, two kills) and Olivia Parnell (four kills) also contributed for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Northwood was paced by Chloe Bordwine (10 digs, six service points, five kills, three aces), Santana Cardwell (11 digs, five service points) and Carolina Roberts (seven kills, four digs).
Patrick Henry 3, Chilhowie 0
Ella Maiden had 11 kills, nine digs and three blocks to lead Patrick Henry to a 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.
Addie Hahn (nine digs, four blocks), Logan Newberry (19 assists, five aces), Avery Maiden (eight kills, 2 aces), Zoe Miller (seven digs) and Elizabethton Johnson (7 digs) also contributed for the Rebels.
Chilhowie was led by Josie Sheets (11 digs, five kills, 3 assists), Dixie Mullinax (12 digs) and Caitlin Pierce (seven digs, two kills, two aces).
Twin Springs 3, Holston 1
Chloe Lane had 13 kills and 19 digs, and Chloe Burke added 12 in leading the Titans to a 25-20, 25-23, 17-25, 26-24 non-district win over the Cavaliers.
Alyssa McCracken added 26 digs for Twin Springs, while Emma Dingus contributed nine kills.
Holston was led by Jordan Lowe (11 kills, six blocks, four digs) and Madeline Statzer (19 digs, 10 kills).