PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hilltoppers sweep past West Ridge in Big 5 match

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Science Hill’s volleyball team returns five starters from a state tournament team, and it seemed apparent while making quick work of what looks like a solid West Ridge team Thursday at Science Hill.
Sophomore Autumn Holmes and senior Jordan Hallman delivered 14 and 10 kills, respectively, as the Hilltoppers rolled to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-21 victory.
West Ridge, coming off a 3-1 victory against Volunteer on Tuesday in the program’s first-ever match, had plenty of fans in the stands. Combined with a feisty Science Hill student section, it made for a good atmosphere.
It seemed to energize Science Hill and, after getting off to a slow start, slightly unnerve the Wolves. A kill from Holmes gave Science Hill a 14-3 lead in the opening set.
Science Hill coach Laura Cook said the energy in the gym charged her players.
“They were fired up before the game,” Cook said. “We’ve been working on just coming out with an early start. We wanted to get started faster and that’s something we kind of focused on.
“I think they know that whoever is on the other side in this conference is bringing it. So I’m really pleased with the way they came out and just start to finish. They came out ready to go. They knew what they had to do and I’m just happy with ‘em right now.”
West Ridge got within 22-17 in the first set, but no closer. The Wolves led set two 17-15 and were still within 19-18 when Hallman and Holmes finished it by combining for six kills.
“We knew coming in they were gonna have a really strong frontline,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “We just weren’t able to adjust after that. … They returned a state tournament-caliber team and we knew coming into their place they were gonna have a lot of energy and a lot of excitement. And that showed early on in that first set.
“I think you take away the deficit that we had in the first set and it’s a completely different ballgame.”
Olivia DeLung tallied five kills, eight digs and 10 assists for West Ridge. Rachel Miller and Casey Wampler also had five kills apiece. Allie Jordan (12 digs) and Rylee Haynie (four kills) were also productive.
“We are an experienced team with a lot of seniors, but we made a lot of young mistakes,” Kemp said. “And that’s something that we couldn’t recover from late in those second and third sets.”
Kemp has been pleased with the support for the new school’s first two matches.
“We’ve got three communities that have come together to build West Ridge,” Kemp said. “All three of those communities have rich volleyball tradition. I think you’re gonna see that in every sport at West Ridge.”
Senior Kinley Norris tallied 34 assists and three aces for Science Hill.
“She’s working on being aggressive,” Cook said. “We’re really happy with her and just the way she’s running the offense and really spreading it out.”
Maddie Fuller had 11 digs and three aces.
West Ridge scored five of seven points to get within 22-21 in the final set, but Hallman answered with back-to-back kills before Holmes finished it.
“They’re really getting up there and hammering it,” Cook said. “It’s fun to watch ‘em. … We knew West Ridge was gonna be tough, and they were. They’re a good team.”
West Ridge (1-1) and Science Hill (2-0) will each compete at the Showdown at the Sunsphere on Friday and Saturday in Knoxville. The Hilltoppers will host Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday while the Wolves will host Morristown East.