PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hilltoppers sweep past West Ridge in Big 5 match

West Ridge got within 22-17 in the first set, but no closer. The Wolves led set two 17-15 and were still within 19-18 when Hallman and Holmes finished it by combining for six kills.

“We knew coming in they were gonna have a really strong frontline,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “We just weren’t able to adjust after that. … They returned a state tournament-caliber team and we knew coming into their place they were gonna have a lot of energy and a lot of excitement. And that showed early on in that first set.

“I think you take away the deficit that we had in the first set and it’s a completely different ballgame.”

Olivia DeLung tallied five kills, eight digs and 10 assists for West Ridge. Rachel Miller and Casey Wampler also had five kills apiece. Allie Jordan (12 digs) and Rylee Haynie (four kills) were also productive.

“We are an experienced team with a lot of seniors, but we made a lot of young mistakes,” Kemp said. “And that’s something that we couldn’t recover from late in those second and third sets.”

Kemp has been pleased with the support for the new school’s first two matches.