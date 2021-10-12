PREP VOLLEYBALL: Hilltoppers repeat as Region 1-AAA champs by sweeping Wolves

Science Hill jumped out to a 22-13 lead in the first set. But Kemp didn’t sense that his team exhaled after securing a sectional berth with a win against Jefferson County on Monday.

“What it boiled down to is Science Hill just played a more solid game than what we did,” Kemp said. “And we made more errors. In big matches it comes down to who’s gonna play a more solid, concise game and not make errors. And they were the ones that did that tonight. We made more errors in key situations.”

Rachel Miller and Gracie Olinger led the Wolves with nine and seven kills, respectively. Olivia DeLung had 19 assists, nine digs and six kills. Allie Jordan’s 21 digs included a couple that impressed the large contingent of West Ridge fans.

But Holmes always seemed like too tall of a task at critical junctures. She accounted for five of the Hilltoppers’ points during a 7-4 run that gave them an 18-14 lead in the third game.

And Jordan Hallman, a 6-foot-2 senior, ended the match with a kill and a block. Hallman and Holmes seem to give Science Hill a built-in margin for error, among other things.