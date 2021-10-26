PREP VOLLEYBALL: Grundy, Honaker to meet in BDD finals

COUNCIL, Va. – There were no surprises in the Black Diamond District volleyball tournament held in the Cobra Den on Tuesday night.
The top two seeds from the regular season won their respective matches.
In the nightcap, second seed Grundy withstood a stiff challenge from Twin Valley to win 28-26, 16-25, 25-13, 25-15.
“The first set was tight the whole way,” said Grundy coach Vickie McComas. “Twin Valley came out to play tonight for sure. In the second set, we just couldn’t find our rhythm at all. We were able to find our rhythm in the third and fourth sets and were able to pull it out.
“This sport is all about momentum and we finally got it and kept it. But I want to give credit to Twin Valley, they came out to play hard tonight.”
Grundy was clinging to a 7-6 lead in the third set after splitting the first two when Twin Valley (6-11) had a service error that opened the door.
Savannah Clevinger served five consecutive aces and Grundy was in control.
The fourth set was tied for the fourth and final time at 7-7. Clevinger had a block to give the Golden Wave the lead and they would never relinquish it, rolling to the victory.
Jessi Looney was key for Grundy (12-9) finishing with 19 kills. Clevinger totaled 10 kills and five blocks and Shiane Matney slammed seven kills. Maddie Yates dished out 35 assists and also played well on the back row with 10 digs. Madie Owens led the defense with 14 digs in the win.
“I’ve been preaching all season to Looney and Clevinger, hit, hit, hit,” McComas said. “They swung hard tonight.”
Haylee Moore (12 kills) and Rayne Hawthorne (11 kills) powered the Panthers on the frontline. Alexis Fuller finished with 21 assists. Maddie Deskins had 12 service points with seven aces in the loss.
“I thought we played really well the first two sets,” Twin Valley coach Brittany Russell-Belcher said. “We came out in the third set and were a little sluggish, we couldn’t keep the momentum going.
“Our mistakes are what beat us. We had 11 serving errors and 11 kill errors and that made a difference in the ballgame.”
Twin Valley will face Council in consolation play on Thursday, with a trip to the Region 1D playoffs on the line.
“We got to go to the region last year, so we have a taste of what it’s like,” said Russell-Belcher. “Hopefully the girls will stay hungry, win on Thursday and host a region game on Monday.”
In the championship finals on Thursday, Grundy will square off against Honaker.
“We’ve been beaten by Honaker twice, the second time it went five sets,” remarked McComas. “I feel good about our chances. When we play to our potential and the girls hit the ball like they did tonight, I think we can beat anyone.”
Honaker 3, Council 0
In the opener, regular-season champion Honaker rolled to a 25-14, 25-11, 25-9 sweep of host Council.
“At this point in the season, you just want to win,” said Honaker coach Misty Miller. “You want to show up and play hard and that’s what we’ve been focusing on.”
The Tigers were without two of their big hitters due to illness, but it didn’t slow them down. Kylie Vance hammered 11 kills and Autumn Miller totaled 18 assists. They received a big night from sophomore Kate Jessee with 27 service points and six kills.
A Honaker (17-3) team that has won 14 straight matches, was a tough opponent for a young Cobra squad.
“Of the eight girls I started with, only four played varsity last season and three of those are only sophomores this year,” Council coach Gary Johnson said. “We’re new to the varsity level and with the shortened season due to COVID last spring, we really didn’t get our team built. So, we’re really rebuilding all over again.
“We’re not out of the tournament yet, we still have one more chance [against Twin Valley] if we can come to play, we can be tough, but we have to be in the right mindset.”