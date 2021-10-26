PREP VOLLEYBALL: Grundy, Honaker to meet in BDD finals

COUNCIL, Va. – There were no surprises in the Black Diamond District volleyball tournament held in the Cobra Den on Tuesday night.

The top two seeds from the regular season won their respective matches.

In the nightcap, second seed Grundy withstood a stiff challenge from Twin Valley to win 28-26, 16-25, 25-13, 25-15.

“The first set was tight the whole way,” said Grundy coach Vickie McComas. “Twin Valley came out to play tonight for sure. In the second set, we just couldn’t find our rhythm at all. We were able to find our rhythm in the third and fourth sets and were able to pull it out.

“This sport is all about momentum and we finally got it and kept it. But I want to give credit to Twin Valley, they came out to play hard tonight.”

Grundy was clinging to a 7-6 lead in the third set after splitting the first two when Twin Valley (6-11) had a service error that opened the door.

Savannah Clevinger served five consecutive aces and Grundy was in control.

The fourth set was tied for the fourth and final time at 7-7. Clevinger had a block to give the Golden Wave the lead and they would never relinquish it, rolling to the victory.