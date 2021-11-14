PREP VOLLEYBALL: Glenvar eliminates Wise County Central from Class 2 State Tournament

The team’s plethora of middle and outside hitters were also on display. Five different girls had at least five kills, led by Natalie McMahon and Claire Griffith with nine apiece. Cara Butler and Sydney Loder added five kills apiece.

Conner’s younger sister Audrey Conner and libero Hannah Hylton were dominant with their serving. Audrey Conner nearly closed out Central in Game 2 when she earned 12 straight points for the Highlanders that made the score 24-8 by the time the Warriors finally stopped the streak.

Central (20-10) finally seized a bit of momentum in the waning moments of the second game and early in the third game. The serving of senior Katherine Hopkins and the net play of freshman Emmah McAmis got the Warriors’ supporters excited and on their feet. Glenvar’s lead was just 14-10 when it was Griffith’s turn to serve. Two aces, coupled with a kill from Bailey Conner and two more from Loder, made the score 20-10 and Wise County Central had run out of answers.

“ Honestly, we could have beaten them,” said senior libero Montana Stafford. “That’s why I’m so upset. I don’t know if it was mental or what. Our passes needed to be better, and we made simple mistakes.”

“I thought we would come together as a team, but there was a lot of everyone for themselves out there tonight.”