PREP VOLLEYBALL: Glenvar eliminates Wise County Central from Class 2 State Tournament

SALEM, Va. – When you arrive at Glenvar High School’s gymnasium, it’s easy to tell how fond the volleyball team is of its lone senior, Bailey Conner.
Her senior banner stands alone on the wall, and another collection of action photos can be found on the wall behind the Highlanders’ service line.
“ It’s the perks of being the only one,” coach Mark Rohrback said. “She deserves it.”
Her career was extended by at least one more match as the Highlanders advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals with a straight-sets win over Region 2D runner-up Wise County Central on Saturday.
By scores of 25-12, 25-11 and 25-15, Glenvar (21-3) advanced to Tuesday’s state semifinal, and Conner will get to play one more home game. Glenvar hosts Floyd County, which upset Region 2D champion Gate City in five sets to earn a rematch of last week’s Region 2C final against the Highlanders.
As for Saturday’s game in Glenvar, the result there was exactly what Conner expected.
“ It’s exciting, but I’m not that worried,” said Conner, who had eight kills and 12 digs on Saturday. “I know my teammates have always got my back. I don’t feel any pressure because I know they’re always there.”
On Saturday, all of the Highlanders’ strengths were on point. When it came to serve-return, Glenvar was stingy from the start, forcing a sideout on every Wise serve except one.
The team’s plethora of middle and outside hitters were also on display. Five different girls had at least five kills, led by Natalie McMahon and Claire Griffith with nine apiece. Cara Butler and Sydney Loder added five kills apiece.
Conner’s younger sister Audrey Conner and libero Hannah Hylton were dominant with their serving. Audrey Conner nearly closed out Central in Game 2 when she earned 12 straight points for the Highlanders that made the score 24-8 by the time the Warriors finally stopped the streak.
Central (20-10) finally seized a bit of momentum in the waning moments of the second game and early in the third game. The serving of senior Katherine Hopkins and the net play of freshman Emmah McAmis got the Warriors’ supporters excited and on their feet. Glenvar’s lead was just 14-10 when it was Griffith’s turn to serve. Two aces, coupled with a kill from Bailey Conner and two more from Loder, made the score 20-10 and Wise County Central had run out of answers.
“ Honestly, we could have beaten them,” said senior libero Montana Stafford. “That’s why I’m so upset. I don’t know if it was mental or what. Our passes needed to be better, and we made simple mistakes.”
“I thought we would come together as a team, but there was a lot of everyone for themselves out there tonight.”
McAmis had nine kills for the Warriors and Emilee Mullins finished with 10 assists.