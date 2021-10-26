PREP VOLLEYBALL: Gate City, Warriors to play for Mountain 7 title

GATE CITY, Va. — Gate City’s powerful volleyball team began its unfinished-business tour in usual fashion Tuesday night, by dominating the opposition.
After sweeping through the regular season with a perfect 12-0 league record, the Blue Devils kept the fire burning with a 25-17, 25-16, 25-15 straight-set victory over Union in semifinal play of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Gate City (21-4) will be back on its floor again for Thursday’s 7:30 tournament final against second-seeded Wise Central, a 25-19, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16 winner over No.6 John Battle in the first semifinal.
The victory over fifth-seeded Union (12-13) served as a good tune-up for Gate City, which lost to Giles in the Class 2A state semifinals a year ago.
Although there is still a critical Region D tournament to win next week, the Blue Devils are clearly eyeballing a deeper playoff run this autumn.
That is down the road, however, according to longtime coach Amy Reed.
“We’re just taking it one match at a time right now and trying to keep working on the little things so we’re ready for the big things,” Reed said. “It’s all about one match at a time and the rest will take care of itself as long as we do what we have to do. And that’s to come out and take care of business every night.”
Union battled admirably after digging itself an early hole in the first game, but the Blue Devils simply had too much for the Bears.
Six-foot sophomore superstar Makayla Bays paced Gate statistically, blasting 24 kills and producing 17 digs along with three blocks and four aces.
Ashley Stanley handed out 40 assists for Bays and front-line mate Brilee Holder, who had 13 kills. Rylee Blevins provided defensive support with 16 digs.
Overall, the Gate City mentor was happy with the performance of her squad.
“Well, having to sit and wait around a long time [as the first match went four sets], we came out a lot better and more aggressive than I thought we might,” said Reed, who has guided Gate City to six state championships, the last in 2014. “We’re still working on the small things, but they’re coming together.”
Union, under the direction of Kim Moore, received 11 kills from Isabella Blagg and 24 digs from Brooke Bailey. Gracie Gibson and Jordan Shuler both turned up a dozen digs for the Bears, who are still alive for a regional berth.
The Bears, who surprised Abingdon in a first-round upset on Monday after losing to the Falcons twice, during the regular season, play John Battle in a 6 o’clock consolation game on Thursday at Gate City.
WISE CENTRAL 3, JOHN BATTLE 1
The Warriors got their usual outstanding game from Emma McAmis and broke free of a two-set deadlock to earn their championship berth.
After Battle evened the count with its second-game win, McAmis and Bayleigh Allison took care of business at the net to leave Central (18-7) in charge.
“That second game we had a little bit of trouble off the serve-receive and couldn’t really get our passes going,” second-year Central coach Lucindy Lawson said. “If we got a pass going then our sets were not where they needed to be. I think we were playing too much defense and not enough offense there.
“So in that third game I think we got it together. We started playing as a team more and we started building each other up. When one person does their job and everybody does their job, it all falls together.”
Just a freshman, McAmis turned in a major stat line with 32 kills and 25 digs. Allison had a nice evening as well with 15 kills and 16 digs.
Central also got a whopping 47 assists from Emilee Mullins and 20 digs from Montana Stafford, helping the Warriors roll in the third and fourth games.
John Battle (11-13) was led statistically by Molly Little with 11 kills, Jacqueline Hill with 13 assists and Anna McKee with 17 digs. Additionally, MacKenzie Smith had a nice effort with six kills, 11 assists, 12 digs and a pair of aces.
But it wasn’t enough for the Trojans, who play Union in a consolation game Thursday for the purposes of regional seeding.
“You know, when you let teams come back and get on some runs ... we struggled offensively tonight,” said seventh-year Battle boss Brittni Haderer, whose club overcame a two-set deficit to upset Ridgeview in the tournament’s first round. “We could not find some holes and put the ball to the court.”