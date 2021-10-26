PREP VOLLEYBALL: Gate City, Warriors to play for Mountain 7 title

WISE CENTRAL 3, JOHN BATTLE 1

The Warriors got their usual outstanding game from Emma McAmis and broke free of a two-set deadlock to earn their championship berth.

After Battle evened the count with its second-game win, McAmis and Bayleigh Allison took care of business at the net to leave Central (18-7) in charge.

“That second game we had a little bit of trouble off the serve-receive and couldn’t really get our passes going,” second-year Central coach Lucindy Lawson said. “If we got a pass going then our sets were not where they needed to be. I think we were playing too much defense and not enough offense there.

“So in that third game I think we got it together. We started playing as a team more and we started building each other up. When one person does their job and everybody does their job, it all falls together.”

Just a freshman, McAmis turned in a major stat line with 32 kills and 25 digs. Allison had a nice evening as well with 15 kills and 16 digs.

Central also got a whopping 47 assists from Emilee Mullins and 20 digs from Montana Stafford, helping the Warriors roll in the third and fourth games.