PREP VOLLEYBALL: Gate City tops Warriors, claims 19th region championship

BRISTOL, Va. – Gate City High School volleyball coach Amy Reed didn’t mince words in the huddle after her team started sluggishly in dropping the first set on Tuesday night.
“I can’t say what I said,” the longtime coach said with a smile. “Sometimes you have to be the devil.”
The Blue Devils got back to being the Blue Devils shortly after hearing the pointed words of their leader as they dominated down the stretch in a 21-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 win over Wise County Central in the finals of the Region 2D tournament at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
It was the second straight Region 2D championship and 19th regional title in program history for Gate City (24-4), which hosts the Floyd County Buffaloes on Saturday at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinal match.
Gate City was a step behind in dropping the first set as Wise County Central outhustled and outplayed the Blue Devils. Senior outside hitter Brylee Holder of Gate City also suffered an ankle injury early in the contest and did not return.
Like any veteran coach, Reed realized she had to get her team refocused, recharged and rejuvenated and she knew just what to say.
“I was just trying to get them focused back on that we had business to take care of,” Reed said. “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves and you just have to go forward and take care of the little things.”
The certainly did.
Gate City never trailed at any juncture of the final three sets.
“We just really focused on one point at a time,” said sophomore defensive specialist Rylee Blevins.
With sophomore Makayla Bays mashing down 33 kills and taking over the match in stretches as she tends to do and players like senior Ashley Stanley (42 assists), Lauren Meade (11 blocks), Bel Sallee (12 digs, eight kills) and Blevins (15 digs) performing well, Gate City seized total control.
The energetic Blevins in particular played with a lot of emotion.
“When those fans get started,” Blevins said. “I just can’t help it.”
It was the fourth loss to Gate City this season for the Warriors (20-9), who will travel to Salem to play Glenvar on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a Class 2 quarterfinal match.
Freshman Emmah McAmis (22 kills, 15 digs), senior Bayleigh Allison (11 kills, eight digs) and junior Emilee Mullins (33 assists) were the leaders for Central.
“We came out playing strong and had something to prove after dropping the last three matches to them,” Lawson said. “It’s like the momentum just shifted in that second game.”
To beat Gate City, a team must play three perfect sets – not just one.
“That’s what I told them at one point during the huddle,” Lawson said. “You guys can’t afford to make all these silly mistakes and get down on yourselves against a team like Gate City, because they are going to eat you alive.”
Gate City lost a five-set thriller to eventual Class 2 champion Giles in last season’s state semifinals and the Blue Devils have been on a mission this fall to finish the job this time around.
The status of Holder is day-to-day after her injury, but Reed knows her team will respond to any obstacles thrown their way as they showed on Tuesday.
“That’s part of athletics,” Reed said. “You’ve just got to rebound, get back at it and hope for the best. We’ll be OK. We’re Gate City.”
