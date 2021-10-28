PREP VOLLEYBALL: Gate City topples Wise Central, John Battle advances to regionals

GATE CITY — Focused as ever, the machine that is Gate City volleyball polished up its act Thursday by ripping through another Mountain 7 District foe.
The top-seeded Blue Devils (22-4) won their 14th match in 14 outings within the league, claiming the Mountain 7 tournament championship with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-16 home-floor victory over second-seeded Wise County Central.
Both squads advance to Region 2D play next week, along with Ridgeview and John Battle, with four first-round matches to be contested on Thursday.
Gate City and Wise Central will both open post-season play at home, before the Region 2D semifinals and championship game are held at Virginia High.
Battle looked death squarely in the eye in the earlier consolation match to steal its regional bid, overcoming a 2-1 hole through three sets and a 20-12 deficit in Game 4 to stun the Union Bears 15-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-23, 15-6.
For Gate City, which has now won 42 of 44 sets against Mountain 7 competition this season (Wise Central and Battle each won one), it was business as usual.
“We came out and our hitters were a little stiff, probably just having to wait their turn to play [after Battle’s five-set win],” veteran Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “But they unleashed real quick.
“Defense did a good job back here controlling and taking care of the backcourt. Blockers and the offense did a good job of controlling the net.”
Lucindy Lawson has seen it all before.
“They are put together and they controlled the pace of the game the whole night,” the Central coach said. “We just couldn’t find a way to slow it down.
“It looked like we were content with second place and that this game didn’t matter, because we were already second and they were content with that.”
Sophomore sensation Makayla Bays led the Gate City offense with 26 kills. Teammate Brylee Holder fashioned 14 kills, while Ashley Stanley had 48 assists. Defensively, Lauren Meade had four blocks at the net.
For the Warriors (18-9), Emmah McAmis produced 15 kills and 12 digs, and Emilee Mullins handed out 20 assists.
Allow Reed to have the last word — she usually does. She knows it will get tougher as the playoffs progress.
“Oh yeah, most definitely,” she said. “We’re just going to come back in here and keep working and keep competing against each other to make each other better. Every opportunity we get to play just to make ourselves better.”
John Battle 3, Union 2
Staring down a gun barrel, the sixth-seeded Trojans turned in a shocking rally and claimed the league’s final regional berth with a five-set win over Union.
Up two games to one, Union was on the verge of closing out the match with a 20-12 advantage in the fourth set, but Battle somehow flipped the switch.
Battle would win the fourth game by a deuce, before cruising to take Game 5.
“It’s time to show what we’re capable of,” Battle coach Brittni Haderer said. “Every game is a game of life and we preach that. It was do or die out there.
“The effort we were giving when we were down ... you can never play defeated in a situation like this. We reiterated that so much to get ourselves back.”
Mackenzie Smith’s all-around effort — nine kills, 18 assists, 20 digs, four aces — turned the motor for Battle, which got 10 kills and 20 digs from Allison Smith.
Bella Shutters produced 11 kills and four blocks for the Trojans (12-13), while teammate Jacqueline Hill handed out 17 assists.
For fifth-seeded Union (12-14), Isabella Blagg closed the book on her junior season with 23 kills, 31 digs and three aces. Brooke Bailey was strong as well with 44 assists and 21 digs, as was Gracie Gibson with 23 digs and three aces.