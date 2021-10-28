PREP VOLLEYBALL: Gate City topples Wise Central, John Battle advances to regionals

“Defense did a good job back here controlling and taking care of the backcourt. Blockers and the offense did a good job of controlling the net.”

Lucindy Lawson has seen it all before.

“They are put together and they controlled the pace of the game the whole night,” the Central coach said. “We just couldn’t find a way to slow it down.

“It looked like we were content with second place and that this game didn’t matter, because we were already second and they were content with that.”

Sophomore sensation Makayla Bays led the Gate City offense with 26 kills. Teammate Brylee Holder fashioned 14 kills, while Ashley Stanley had 48 assists. Defensively, Lauren Meade had four blocks at the net.

For the Warriors (18-9), Emmah McAmis produced 15 kills and 12 digs, and Emilee Mullins handed out 20 assists.

Allow Reed to have the last word — she usually does. She knows it will get tougher as the playoffs progress.

“Oh yeah, most definitely,” she said. “We’re just going to come back in here and keep working and keep competing against each other to make each other better. Every opportunity we get to play just to make ourselves better.”