PREP VOLLEYBALL: Floyd County stuns Gate City in VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals

GATE CITY, Va. – There wasn't a dry eye to exit the Gate City locker room Saturday night, except for those of longtime volleyball leader Amy Reed.
"I didn't want to be in [the locker room] with them because I'm 'tough' ... I don't like to show emotion," the steely coach said. "But my heart's crying for them."
In an outcome which may surprise more than a few, Floyd County rolled into Big Blue Country and claimed a 19-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12 win in VHSL Class 2 quarterfinal play Saturday night.
It was the first loss for Gate City (24-5) against a Virginia team since the Blue Devils were beaten by Giles in last season's state semifinals.
"We gave it our all," Reed said. "We fought ... defense played great. We just couldn't get into rhythm running offense – we couldn't get enough offense."
Floyd (23-2) advances to face Three Rivers Conference rival Glenvar, which beat Wise County Central in its quarterfinal, in next week's state semifinals.
Glenvar has taken two of three matches from the Buffaloes this season, including the Region 2C championship battle last week.
Perhaps only a few imagined Gate City would not reach the Class 2 Final Four.
"We believed," said Carrie Chaffin, the 10-year head coach of the Buffaloes.
Floyd obviously got it done through outstanding preparation.
Gate City sophomore Makayla Bays has proven all season that she is one of the state's top players, but Floyd was ready for the 6-foot outside hitter.
Bays did finish with 31 kills, but the Buffaloes kept her from dominating play.
“Honestly we prepared for their outsides all week long,” Chaffin said. “Just getting down. We knew we couldn't stop her [Bays] – we don't have the size to stop her – so we knew that we had to get down and defense. And we did."
Jaycee Chaffin stood out defensively with 32 digs for Floyd. Excellent support came from Kenzee Chaffin and Katie Wert, both of whom produced 23 digs,and Madison Ramey, who turned in a 22-dig effort.
“Obviously they're relentless,” Reed said. "They probably sent more free balls than they attacked, but at the same time they swung at us constantly and they put pressure on us to play defense -- it was a little tough to get offense rolling."
Reed, who got 52 assists from Ashley Stanley along with 25 digs from Riley Blevins, received 16 kills from Brylee Holder, a senior back from a foot injury.
The Buffaloes, who overcame a 19-14 deficit to steal Game 2 in overtime, never trailed by more than a point in the ultra-tight final set, finally gaining a bit of control with a 13-11 lead when Jaycee Chaffin finally got the third of three kill attempts to find the floor.
Peyton Faulkner then put away a kill after Bays was blocked at the net for a 14-11 Floyd advantage, before Jaycee Chaffin ended it with a strategic kill two plays later, finding a hole in the left corner of the Blue Devil backcourt.
Jaycee Chaffin led Floyd with 21 kills and fellow senior Olivia Hylton finished with 20. Kenzie Chaffin, a senior, set 'em up all night with 44 assists.
"We've got eight seniors and that is the only way [Floyd could stay focused with all the momentum shifts of the match]," Chaffin said. "We were in the states down here in Union two years ago, and I truly believe that pressure is what helped us keep our focus [against Gate City]"
Reed pointed no fingers in defeat.
"Everybody stepped up for us," she said. "We just lost."