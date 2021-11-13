PREP VOLLEYBALL: Floyd County stuns Gate City in VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals

Floyd obviously got it done through outstanding preparation.

Gate City sophomore Makayla Bays has proven all season that she is one of the state's top players, but Floyd was ready for the 6-foot outside hitter.

Bays did finish with 31 kills, but the Buffaloes kept her from dominating play.

“Honestly we prepared for their outsides all week long,” Chaffin said. “Just getting down. We knew we couldn't stop her [Bays] – we don't have the size to stop her – so we knew that we had to get down and defense. And we did."

Jaycee Chaffin stood out defensively with 32 digs for Floyd. Excellent support came from Kenzee Chaffin and Katie Wert, both of whom produced 23 digs,and Madison Ramey, who turned in a 22-dig effort.

“Obviously they're relentless,” Reed said. "They probably sent more free balls than they attacked, but at the same time they swung at us constantly and they put pressure on us to play defense -- it was a little tough to get offense rolling."

Reed, who got 52 assists from Ashley Stanley along with 25 digs from Riley Blevins, received 16 kills from Brylee Holder, a senior back from a foot injury.