PREP VOLLEYBALL: Dazzling debut; West Ridge volleyball claims victory over Volunteer in first sporting event at new school

BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie delivered the first kill and Rachel Miller produced the first service point in the first home athletic event in the history of West Ridge High School.

Veteran head coach Logan Kemp, while enjoying Tuesday’s non-conference spectacle, was mostly interested in getting that first “W” for his new volleyball program, a mission accomplished with a 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 25-12 dusting of the Volunteer Falcons.

“That’s right, that’s right,” Kemp said.

The Wolves rolled to victory in their initial volleyball match despite some of the usual early-season mistakes that generally dog most teams.

Still, in front of a nice home crowd in its beautiful new gymnasium, West Ridge was hardly threatened after Volunteer evened the match at 1-1 by taking the second game.

“So many things going on,” said Kemp, who oversees a Class AAA program born from the consolidation of old Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North high schools. “First game of the new program, first game at home. Lots of emotions going in. Lots of energy.