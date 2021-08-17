PREP VOLLEYBALL: Dazzling debut; West Ridge volleyball claims victory over Volunteer in first sporting event at new school

BLOUNTVILLE — Rylee Haynie delivered the first kill and Rachel Miller produced the first service point in the first home athletic event in the history of West Ridge High School.
Veteran head coach Logan Kemp, while enjoying Tuesday’s non-conference spectacle, was mostly interested in getting that first “W” for his new volleyball program, a mission accomplished with a 25-15, 19-25, 25-15, 25-12 dusting of the Volunteer Falcons.
“That’s right, that’s right,” Kemp said.
The Wolves rolled to victory in their initial volleyball match despite some of the usual early-season mistakes that generally dog most teams.
Still, in front of a nice home crowd in its beautiful new gymnasium, West Ridge was hardly threatened after Volunteer evened the match at 1-1 by taking the second game.
“So many things going on,” said Kemp, who oversees a Class AAA program born from the consolidation of old Sullivan South, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North high schools. “First game of the new program, first game at home. Lots of emotions going in. Lots of energy.
“Some of that nervous energy kind of came through in the second set moreso than the first set, and we got a little comfortable there. We just had a lot of hitting mistakes and a lot of mental errors on our side that kind of put us behind the curve for a bit there.
“But the main thing is we responded well after the second set and got it done.”
Boasting a 13-player roster which features 10 seniors, the Wolves were simply more than the youthful Falcons — only one senior — could handle.
“Easiest question I’ve been asked so far this school year,” said Volunteer coach Nora Barton, noting that she also teaches and has been asked many curious questions in recent days. “We only have one senior, period.”
Senior Emily Christian and powerful sophomore Veda Barton helped the Class AA Falcons (0-1) even the count with a strong second-set showing, but the Wolves were not rattled.
Kemp said the unity of his unit is unquestioned, even with a mixture of kids from three schools.
“That hasn’t been a problem,” Kemp said. “From Day 1 they came right in here and immediately did a good job of meshing together.
“It’s one of those things where people keep talking about it, but to us we’re always one.”
And it showed in West Ridge’s team statistics, with contributions coming across the board.
Olivia DeLung produced five kills,10 assists and 13 digs for the Wolves. Miller fashioned five kills and 22 assists, while Haynie collected six kills and 15 assists.
West Ridge also received six kills and 15 assists from Isabella Musick, plus 20 assists from Gracie Olinger and 15 digs from libero Allie Jordan.
It all added up to a great evening for the West Ridge Wolves.
“I mean, this is what we wanted, you know?” Kemp said. “To be able to get in here and have a big crowd and be able to show off this nice facility that we have here. And to be able to fill it with a lot of excitement. It was all good.”
West Ridge travels to Science Hill on Thursday for its first Big 5 Conference match.