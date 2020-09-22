PREP VOLLEYBALL: D-B takes win over THS

Senior Sydney Freeman stood out for Tennessee High, recording six kills and 10 digs.

“I was really proud of how Sydney Freeman played tonight,” Johnson said. “She struggled throughout the year, but tonight she played the best I have ever seen her play. She was over the place.”

Dobyns-Bennett, which is currently second in the Big 6 Conference, led 11-1 in the opening set before the Vikings rallied to within 20-16 before the Indians put it away. It was more of the same in the second set, going up 13-2, with the Vikings getting as close as 17-10.

“D-B is always going to be traditionally strong. We just didn’t get the production we normally get from some other players,” Johnson said. “We have played everybody in the conference really tight, but for some reason, D-B has got our number. I don’t know what it is.”

Tennessee High finally took its first lead of the match in the final set, building the advantage to 20-14. Dygert called a timeout and encouraged the Indians to finish the job.

“I said, ‘let’s just get it done,’” Dygert said, “and they were still in good spirits so it was just fighting back.”