PREP VOLLEYBALL: D-B takes win over THS

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Meg Maynor and Inari Phillips were ready to go.
That was bad news for Tennessee High.
Dobyns-Bennett jumped out to huge leads in first two sets and then rallied in the third to defeat the Vikings 25-17, 25-13, 26-24 in a Big 6 volleyball match on Tuesday night at Viking Hall.
“They were in a good mood, they were ready to play,” Dobyns-Bennett head coach Patricia Dygert said. “We were tired from this weekend’s tournament at Science Hill so I gave them Sunday and Monday off and they were just ready to go.”
Especially the inside net duo of Maynor, who finished with 12 kills, and Phillips, who added eight for the Indians, who led 11-1 in the opening set and 13-2 in the second.
“Those are our strong girls, they are ready to go,” Dygert said. “They can see the court and that definitely makes a big difference. We told them to power through the block.”
It was senior night for six Tennessee High players and a manager, but it didn’t go the way they would have liked.
“I think the emotions of senior night and we were just off our game and D-B was on their game,” Tennessee High head coach Mary Johnson said. “I don’t know what else to say, we were just off our game.”
Senior Sydney Freeman stood out for Tennessee High, recording six kills and 10 digs.
“I was really proud of how Sydney Freeman played tonight,” Johnson said. “She struggled throughout the year, but tonight she played the best I have ever seen her play. She was over the place.”
Dobyns-Bennett, which is currently second in the Big 6 Conference, led 11-1 in the opening set before the Vikings rallied to within 20-16 before the Indians put it away. It was more of the same in the second set, going up 13-2, with the Vikings getting as close as 17-10.
“D-B is always going to be traditionally strong. We just didn’t get the production we normally get from some other players,” Johnson said. “We have played everybody in the conference really tight, but for some reason, D-B has got our number. I don’t know what it is.”
Tennessee High finally took its first lead of the match in the final set, building the advantage to 20-14. Dygert called a timeout and encouraged the Indians to finish the job.
“I said, ‘let’s just get it done,’” Dygert said, “and they were still in good spirits so it was just fighting back.”
Dobyns-Bennett rallied, overcoming a 24-22 deficit to tie the score at 24, and then won two points in a row to finish it off.
“Again, it was just mental mistakes and that is part of volleyball, you have got to be able to have a strong mentality to finish games,” Johnson said. “D-B had it, we didn’t.”
Rachel Falin had 23 digs for Dobyns-Bennett, while Whitley Maupin added 13. Dakota Vaiese dished out 15 assists and Jessie Odle added 12. Karly Wilson recorded four aces in the win.
Tennessee High (9-12), which will host the District 1-AAA tournament beginning on Oct. 5, received four kills from Sophie Meade and three apiece by the senior duo of Jamayia Honaker and Ella Robertson.
Senior Grayson Phipps contributed 21 digs in the loss. Madison Curtin (nine assists), Sydnee Pendland (seven digs) and Madison Blair (five assists, three kills) also contributed for the Vikings. Robertson added three blocks.
“We are just going to play on to the next game and hopefully we represent well in the tournament,” Johnson said.
Tennessee High, which has won just one conference game this season, visits Volunteer on Thursday and will then look ahead to the tournament, which will begin at Viking Hall in less than two weeks.
“We are not standing very well at all [in the conference], but I haven’t lost any confidence in them because we have played everybody tight, everybody,” Johnson said. “I think really when you get to the district tournament and you get to single-elimination games, it can be anyone’s game.
“It depends on who’s on and who’s off.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
