PREP VOLLEYBALL: Clay leads Spartans to Region 1D semifinals

There was a thrilling second set in which Grundy built an 18-11 lead, fell behind 23-19 and the Golden Wave eventually prevailed after squandering three previous match points.

Undeterred, Eastside sprinted out to 10-4 lead in the third set en route to an advantage-grabbing win. The Spartans then had to hold off Grundy in the fourth set.

“I was very, very pleased with the way they answered back after that second set,” Bailey said. “All year it has been a roller-coaster for us and tonight was no exception.”

Leci Sensabaugh (19 kills), Tinley Hamilton (42 assists) and Savanah Stanley (seven aces) all played well for the Spartans on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the quartet of Maddie Yates (37 assists, 33 digs, five aces), Jessi Looney (26 digs, 20 kills), Savannah Clevinger (12 kills) and Madie Owens (14 digs) were the stat leaders for Grundy.

“We battled every set,” said Grundy coach Vickie McComas. “In practice [Monday] I told them they had to leave it all out on the court no matter what and they did that. They can’t hang their heads. They made them work for that win.”

Eastside lost to Patrick Henry in last season’s regional finals and has lost twice to the Rebels this season.