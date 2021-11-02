PREP VOLLEYBALL: Clay leads Spartans to Region 1D semifinals

GRUNDY, Va. – There’s no referendum needed to find this truth to be self-evident: Taylor Clay can play.
The multi-sport star sophomore star collected 51 digs and 23 kills for the Eastside Spartans in an Election Day matinee, a hard-fought 25-21, 28-30, 25-13, 26-24 win over the Grundy Golden Wave in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D volleyball tournament.
A trip to three-time defending regional champion Patrick Henry on Thursday is up next for the Spartans.
An erstwhile softball and basketball standout, Clay certainly raised her game in a match with the volleyball season on the line.
“Taylor did an excellent job,” said Eastside coach Brianne Casteel Bailey. “Her hitting wasn’t as good as it can be, but defensively she did a really good job.”
Defense? Clay can dig it.
“We’ve worked on our defense as a team and I’ve worked on my defense and it’s gotten a whole lot better since the beginning of the season and that’s helped us,” Clay said. “We knew they had decent hitters and we’d have to play pretty well to beat them.”
Grundy (13-12) certainly made Eastside (13-9) sweat and not just because the gym was a tad toasty.
“That’s a scrappy team, my goodness,” Bailey said. “They were all over the place. Kudos to them, they played well and they made us earn it, that’s for sure. It was a very good game and I worked for my money tonight.”
There was a thrilling second set in which Grundy built an 18-11 lead, fell behind 23-19 and the Golden Wave eventually prevailed after squandering three previous match points.
Undeterred, Eastside sprinted out to 10-4 lead in the third set en route to an advantage-grabbing win. The Spartans then had to hold off Grundy in the fourth set.
“I was very, very pleased with the way they answered back after that second set,” Bailey said. “All year it has been a roller-coaster for us and tonight was no exception.”
Leci Sensabaugh (19 kills), Tinley Hamilton (42 assists) and Savanah Stanley (seven aces) all played well for the Spartans on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the quartet of Maddie Yates (37 assists, 33 digs, five aces), Jessi Looney (26 digs, 20 kills), Savannah Clevinger (12 kills) and Madie Owens (14 digs) were the stat leaders for Grundy.
“We battled every set,” said Grundy coach Vickie McComas. “In practice [Monday] I told them they had to leave it all out on the court no matter what and they did that. They can’t hang their heads. They made them work for that win.”
Eastside lost to Patrick Henry in last season’s regional finals and has lost twice to the Rebels this season.
The Spartans will be an underdog, but remember this inalienable fact: Taylor Clay plays hard and plays well.
“We’ve had some tough losses this season that got us down,” Clay said. “But we’ve been getting better the whole time.”
