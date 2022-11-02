Prep Volleyball: Clay, Eastside Spartans mold victory over Twin Valley

COEBURN, Va. – The youngsters matured, a talented player returned and as a result the Eastside High School volleyball team is once again a factor in the postseason.

Junior Taylor Clay tallied 11 kills, eight digs and four aces to set the pace as the Spartans cruised to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 trumping of the Twin Valley Panthers on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Region 1D tournament.

Eastside (16-9) hosts Patrick Henry on Thursday at 8 p.m. in the regional semifinals with a state tournament bid on the line. That’s quite an achievement for a squad that started the season 0-4 and has a roster featuring just one senior and one junior.

“I know a lot of people didn’t think we would make it this far considering how young my team is,” said Eastside coach Brianne Casteel Bailey. “They’ve worked hard all throughout the season. If they play up to their potential, you never know what can happen.”

It’s no coincidence that Eastside’s fortunes began to change when Clay made her 2022 debut on Sept. 8, completing her comeback from a serious knee injury suffered back in the winter while playing basketball for the Spartans.

“Taylor helps tremendously,” Bailey said. “She’s a coach on the floor and helps with her energy and intensity.”

She certainly showcased both of those on Tuesday as Twin Valley had no answer for her smashing spikes and well-placed serves.

“She’s tough,” said Twin Valley coach Brittany Russell Belcher.

Clay is playing with a purpose after having to miss the final few weeks of basketball season and her entire sophomore season of softball.

“It has felt awesome [to be back],” Clay said. “I appreciate it so much more now than I would have known.”

Eastside senior Reagan McCoy appreciates the efforts of her versatile teammate.

“Taylor never hangs her head during a game and is always prepared to get down and dirty,” McCoy said.

McCoy is the lone 12th-grader on Eastside’s squad and she slammed down nine kills on Tuesday.

What has she thought about the performance of her teammates, all of whom are younger than her?

“We definitely started out rough, but we’ve grown up a lot,” McCoy said. “We struggled mentally at first as far as being able to get over some challenges. We have really grown as a team and I am really proud of everyone.”

Eastside swept both the Cumberland District regular-season and tournament titles.

What was the turning point?

“There was gradual improvement,” McCoy said, “We went down to Pigeon Forge [in September] for a tournament and we grew together as a team and we needed that team bonding experience.”

Haylee Moore (nine kills, seven digs, one ace) and Ashleigh Davis (seven assists, five digs, three aces) were the leaders for Twin Valley, which has also improved since August.

“We have changed like night and day from the beginning of the season until now,” Belcher said. “I was a little concerned, but the girls played hard and that’s all I can ever ask. All six girls on the floor at any time gave it 110 percent.”

Braelyn Hall (20 assists), Maddy Compton (four aces), Haley Day (10 digs) and Shelby Stanley (10 digs) also played well for the Spartans, who will face a familiar scenario on Thursday.

This is the fifth straight season that Eastside will clash with Patrick Henry in a win-or-go-home contest in the Region 1D tournament. PH has won those most recent regional tournament tussles.

“Every year, it never fails,” Bailey said. “We’ve been on the same side of the bracket every year it seems like. I say it every year too that you’ve got to be the best to advance anyway, so we might as well play them now. Hopefully, we can get out there and make a good game of it.”