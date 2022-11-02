Prep Volleyball: Chilhowie Road Warriors sweep Honaker, advance to 1D semifinals

HONAKER, Va. – The three-seed out of the Hogoheegee District and defending Region 1D champions continued to roll.

Chilhowie has played six sets in regional play and logged six impressive wins. Senior Chloe Adams recorded her 1,000th-career set as the Warriors handed Honaker a 25-13, 27-25, 25-9 setback at A.P. Baldwin Gymnasium.

There is always pressure in the regional quarterfinals. Lose, and your season is over.

“It is a scary thought,” Adams said. “Thinking if you lose, you go home. We just try to take it one point at a time and one set at a time, and that pushes us.”

Adams finished with 23 assists to propel her past the milestone.

“This feels crazy, when I was a freshman, I never felt I would get to this point,” commented Adams. “I’m very grateful to my teammates and coaches for pushing me. This has been a great season.”

There’s a lot to be said for peaking at the right time of year. After overcoming several obstacles, including injuries, the Warriors appear to be playing their best volleyball in the postseason.

“It’s been a long season,” Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “We’re all getting healthy, and hopefully, we’ll stay that way. We’re playing our best ball, learning how to play together. We are starting to unite really well.”

Adams has some tough decisions to make when setting. There are many options up front. Is it fun to set for this team?

“Yes, it is,” Adams said. “I love this team more than anything. This is more like a family, other than just friends playing together, and I love it with all my heart.”

Chilhowie (16-11) finished with 44 kills in the three-set match against the Tigers. Josie Sheets (15 kills), Hannah Goodwin (12 kills), Hannah Manns (nine kills), and Audrey Gilley (four kills) put the ball down with authority at the net.

“These girls have worked hard on their hitting,” Robinson said. “You can have a good defense, but you’re in trouble if you don’t have the offense to go with it. These girls have worked on that.”

Manns (11 digs), Adams (eight digs), and Goodwin (seven digs) were also strong on the backline, making it challenging for Honaker (13-10) to get the ball down.

Kate Jessee led the Tigers with five kills. Tailor Nolley added four kills and two blocks. Kalli Miller led the defense with 17 digs.

“Hats off to Chilhowie, they played a good game,” said Honaker coach Misty Miller. “We talked going in about being strong on the net, but we didn’t have many blocks. If you’re not big on the net, it makes it tough playing against a team that hits it so well,”

It’s not a surprise that there will be three Hogo teams in the Region 1D ‘final four’. Chilhowie will battle Northwood in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. at Eastside High School on Thursday in a rematch of the Hogo tournament finals.

“We’re looking forward to it,” said Robinson as the teams meet for the fourth time.

The Region 1D nightcap on Thursday will feature the host, Eastside, against Patrick Henry.