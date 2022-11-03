Prep Volleyball: Chilhowie, Patrick Henry create all-Hogo finale in Region 1D

COEBURN, Va. – Chilhowie saved the best for last.

In the fourth meeting between the two teams, Chilhowie evened the series with Northwood at 2-2. But the last one was the most important.

In the Region 1D semifinals, the Warriors earned a state tournament berth and a trip to the regional finals with a tough 25-22, 13-25, 25-12, 25-15 four-set victory over Hogoheegee District rival Northwood on Thursday night at Eastside High School.

“This is so exciting,” Chilhowie hitter Hannah Goodwin said. “Hopefully, we will go farther than we went last year. Our team is just amazing, we have such a bond, and I think it shows on the court.”

The one-two punch of Goodwin and Josie Sheets was almost unstoppable for Chilhowie (17-11), the defending Region 1D champs. Goodwin slammed 21 kills, and Sheets hammered 13 kills and dished out 22 assists. Chloe Adams finished with 17 assists and 12 digs.

“We have a lot of big hitters,” stated Goodwin. “Josie and I can be hard to stop when we’re upfront. We have a big front row.”

The Panthers never had the lead in set one, although it was hard-fought throughout. It was a reversal of fortunes in set two. Sydney Carter powered Northwood (13-13) to a fast start at 7-all, but Chilhowie was never able to get ahead, tying the match up at 1-1. But the Panthers couldn’t sustain the surge.

“We lost our momentum, it seems we’ve done that in every game this season,” Northwood coach Tisha Briggs said. “We just fell short. We played from behind most of the night, and once we lost our momentum, we couldn’t get it back.”

Chilhowie took the lead at 4-3 in set three and was never thwarted. They led from start to finish in the fourth set to advance.

“After the second set, I told the girls, you’re better than this,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “Go out and play, just stop thinking about it. Get one point at a time, and that’s what they did.”

Sydney Carter led Northwood with 14 kills, 16 digs, and two aces. Michela Snodgrass added five kills and three blocks. Karlee Frye contributed four kills, two blocks, and 15 assists. Olivia Briggs was strong on the back row with 15 digs. Briggs and Michela Snodgrass are the only two seniors on the roster.

“We lose two seniors, and they will be hard to replace,” Briggs said. “We have some good girls back and coming up, I look forward to a good season next year.”

The Warriors are still in the hunt. They will work hard to defend their regional title next Tuesday against Patrick Henry at a site to be determined.

“This was a great game,” commented Robinson. “This is a big relief. I’m excited, we can relax a little but still practice hard.”

Patrick Henry 3, Eastside 0

Avery Maiden and Lauren Stauffer brought the thunder for the Rebels in the nightcap. Patrick Henry wore down a young, pesky, Eastside squad 25-19, 25-21, 25-8 in another Region 1D semifinal.

“We’ve worked really hard to get here,” Patrick Henry coach Pam Newberry said. “The seniors have done amazing. We’ve had great practices this week and executed what we worked on.”

The three seniors led the Rebels, including Maiden (28 kills, 12 digs), Stauffer (16 kills, 13 digs), and Baleigh Belcher (37 assists).

“One of my coaches said, I’m sure glad Avery plays for us,” commented Newberry. “She is an amazing player, and she’s so sweet and humble. That’s what I love most about her, and her athletic ability and leadership come along with it.”

The Spartans didn’t have an answer for the fast-paced attack of Patrick Henry and the strength up front.

“We just couldn’t stop Maiden,” said Eastside coach Brianne Casteel Bailey. “She swings hard. Our goal was to score as many points as we possibly could when she was in the back row. It worked a little, but we ran out of gas. I can’t fault my girls, they played hard the whole time.”

Taylor Clay led the Spartans with nine kills, and Braelyn Hall delivered 14 assists in the loss.