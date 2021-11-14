PREP VOLLEYBALL: Chilhowie notches five-set state quarterfinal win over Narrows in happy homecoming

CHILHOWIE, Va. – The Road Warriors of Chilhowie returned to the comforts of home on Saturday, but ended up having to navigate the long way around in reaching their state semifinal destination.
An 18-kill, 17-dig masterpiece from Hannah Goodwin helped Chilhowie notch a thrilling 25-21, 25-14, 17-25, 22-25, 15-10 victory over the Narrows Green Wave in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 1 state volleyball tournament.
The Warriors (22-7) host two-time defending state champion Auburn (28-0) in a semifinal match on Tuesday night as they secured a spot in the state’s final four for the first time since 2017.
Saturday could have been dubbed as homecoming for Chilhowie seeing as the Warriors played in their home gym for the first time in more than a month.
With sharp-looking new floors being put down and the installation process taking some time, Chilhowie had been forced to play its home matches in the adjacent middle-school gym since early-October. Meanwhile, the Warriors claimed the Region 1D championship by winning matches in Ewing, Honaker and Saltville.
A near-capacity crowd gathered on Saturday to welcome the Warriors in familiar surroundings.
“ It’s been a long time,” Goodwin said. “It felt good to be back.”
The shiny new playing surface also got broken in as players from both teams were diving on the floor constantly in a match that went the maximum as both squads displayed max effort.
“ That was the icing on the cake,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “We got to play the first game on this new floor.”
Chilhowie fell behind 8-0 and 10-1 in the first set, but rallied to take the win and after cruising to a second-set victory, appeared to be in for a smooth ride.
However, Narrows battled back with the likes of Cristin Blaker (33 assists, 19 digs), Lainey Stables (28 digs), Alyssa Bishop (11 kills, two blocks) and Mya Robertson (11 kills) helped the Green Wave win sets three and four to pull even.
“ [Narrows] just started playing ball and we were kind of surprised by it,” Robinson said.
Chilhowie never trailed in the decisive fifth set, however, to pull out the win.
“ They don’t quit,” Robinson said. “Sometimes you have to just regroup for a minute and tell them to take a deep breath and to have some fun.”
Narrows (20-6) did tie the final set at seven points apiece, but never could seize the advantage.
“ We couldn’t get the serve back and couldn’t seem to find a hole and put the ball down,” said Green Wave coach Sherry Suttle. “It’s a game of momentum and they had the momentum in that fifth set.”
A service error gave Chilhowie the lead for good and Goodwin followed with back-to-back kills as the Warriors built a 10-7 lead that pretty much sealed the deal.
“ We lost it for a minute, but we recuperated,” Goodwin said. “We came out with everything we had and we knew if we didn’t do that then the season would be over.”
A 6-foot junior, Goodwin is an important part of a balanced attack for the Warriors.
“ She’s come a long way this year,” Robinson said. “At the beginning of the year she was only playing front row, but then our libero [Kaitlyn Hopkins] got hurt and that forced her and [Hannah] Manns to play the back row. She’s worked hard on her defense and her passes have gotten better. And as far as her hitting, her timing is starting to click.”
Chloe Adams (24 assists, 15 digs), Mari-Beth Boardwine (15 kills, nine digs, five blocks), Josie Sheets (20 assists, 11 digs) and Lakken Hanshew (nine kills) also keyed the win as the Warriors are now the only squad from far Southwest Virginia still standing.
Awaiting Tuesday is Auburn, which has won 71 consecutive matches and beat Chilhowie at a tournament the Eagles hosted back on Sept. 11.
At least this time, the Warriors will be playing at home.
“ I think we’re pretty confident,” Goodwin said. “And we’re glad to be back in our gym.”