PREP VOLLEYBALL: Chilhowie notches five-set state quarterfinal win over Narrows in happy homecoming

The shiny new playing surface also got broken in as players from both teams were diving on the floor constantly in a match that went the maximum as both squads displayed max effort.

“ That was the icing on the cake,” said Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson. “We got to play the first game on this new floor.”

Chilhowie fell behind 8-0 and 10-1 in the first set, but rallied to take the win and after cruising to a second-set victory, appeared to be in for a smooth ride.

However, Narrows battled back with the likes of Cristin Blaker (33 assists, 19 digs), Lainey Stables (28 digs), Alyssa Bishop (11 kills, two blocks) and Mya Robertson (11 kills) helped the Green Wave win sets three and four to pull even.

“ [Narrows] just started playing ball and we were kind of surprised by it,” Robinson said.

Chilhowie never trailed in the decisive fifth set, however, to pull out the win.

“ They don’t quit,” Robinson said. “Sometimes you have to just regroup for a minute and tell them to take a deep breath and to have some fun.”

Narrows (20-6) did tie the final set at seven points apiece, but never could seize the advantage.