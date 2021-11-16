PREP VOLLEYBALL: Chilhowie hosts two-time defending state champ Auburn tonight in Class 1 semifinal

That the Chilhowie Warriors are the last high school volleyball team from far Southwest Virginia still playing might not have been prognosticated by the experts when the season began, but junior Josie Sheets had an idea from the start it could be a memorable year.
It was during an initial workout in an empty gym in the sweltering summer heat when it became clear to Sheets that this tenacious team was on the same page and had all the ingredients to cook up something special.
“ I believed we had a lot of potential, because we were ready to put in the work,” Sheets said. “We wouldn’t settle. We all wanted to get better and improve.”
Chilhowie has played its best volleyball at the most important time, and as a result the Warriors (22-7) host two-time defending state champion Auburn (28-0) today at 7 p.m. in a VHSL Class 1 state semifinal showdown. Riverheads goes to Rappahannock in this evening’s other semifinal contest.
This is the third state semifinal trip in program history for Chilhowie as coach Laura Robinson previously guided the Warriors to the final four in 2016 and 2017.
Yet, this journey might be the most thrilling yet.
Chilhowie finished in second place in the Hogoheegee District regular-season standings to archrival Patrick Henry and lost to the Rebels in the finals of the district tourney, but that just made the Warriors more determined than deterred.
“ We have remembered that you learn more from a loss than a win, and from the losses we have had, we have taken them and used them as motivation to get better,” Sheets said. “We have taken those games and learned what we needed to improve on.”
The squad from Smyth County defeated Cumberland District champion Thomas Walker, Black Diamond District titlist Honaker and Hogoheegee champ PH to win the Region 1D tournament. That four-set win over the Rebels in the regional finals was Chilhowie’s magnum opus.
“ The girls were calm and confident,” Robinson said. “Even when they lost the second set they didn’t falter. I was so proud of them and how they helped each other hold it together.”
That maturity and coolness under pressure has been a trademark of the Warriors, who have four seniors on the roster.
“ This is a very special group of girls,” Robinson said. “There hasn’t been any of the usual girl drama. Everybody works for the team. Everybody is unique, and they have their differences, but they work through those differences for the team. They work well together, and they help each other to improve.”
Chilhowie’s attack is about as balanced as it gets too with different players stepping up at different times.
Junior Hannah Goodwin had 18 kills and 17 digs in Saturday’s five-set quarterfinal win over Narrows, while Sheets, Kenna Russell, Haylee Jo Harris, Chloe Adams, Hannah Manns, Kaitlyn Hopkins, Mari-Beth Boardwine, Lakken Hanshew and Madison Prater round out the roster.
“ We are a very diverse team,” Sheets said. “Meaning we are ready to play whatever position coach needs us to play.”
Chilhowie will have to play its best match of the season to prevail tonight against the state’s resident small-school powerhouse.
The Eagles have won 72 straight matches and have won five state championships since 2012.
Auburn owns a win over Chilhowie already this fall.
“ We have been fortunate to win a lot of games the past three years, but that is something we do not focus on,” said Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. “Our goal every season is to win our last game, so we prepare by playing a tough non-district schedule that challenges us.
“ I have never been concerned with going undefeated, and I have never used a streak to motivate players. We do our best to prepare to win our next match, and that is what we focus on every day in practice. I feel if we work hard, get along and have fun, then winning takes care of itself.”
Auburn will have to play in front of a partisan crowd, however, as Chilhowie fans will pack the school’s refurbished gym. Signs rooting on the volleyball squad have popped up at businesses over town.
“ We appreciate all of the support from the community,” said Chloe Adams, who had 24 assists and 15 digs in that win over Narrows. “We are excited about our next game and are praying to bring home a state title.”
Chilhowie has been the underdogs before, so it’s not like they are new to that role.
That’s part of what has made this journey so much fun for those involved.
“ This season has been the biggest dream come true,” said senior Mari-Beth Boardwine, a four-year starter. “I would describe this team as a once in a lifetime group of people to play with. I’ll never have a bond with any other group of people like I do now.”