PREP VOLLEYBALL: Chilhowie hosts two-time defending state champ Auburn tonight in Class 1 semifinal

“ We have remembered that you learn more from a loss than a win, and from the losses we have had, we have taken them and used them as motivation to get better,” Sheets said. “We have taken those games and learned what we needed to improve on.”

The squad from Smyth County defeated Cumberland District champion Thomas Walker, Black Diamond District titlist Honaker and Hogoheegee champ PH to win the Region 1D tournament. That four-set win over the Rebels in the regional finals was Chilhowie’s magnum opus.

“ The girls were calm and confident,” Robinson said. “Even when they lost the second set they didn’t falter. I was so proud of them and how they helped each other hold it together.”

That maturity and coolness under pressure has been a trademark of the Warriors, who have four seniors on the roster.

“ This is a very special group of girls,” Robinson said. “There hasn’t been any of the usual girl drama. Everybody works for the team. Everybody is unique, and they have their differences, but they work through those differences for the team. They work well together, and they help each other to improve.”

Chilhowie’s attack is about as balanced as it gets too with different players stepping up at different times.