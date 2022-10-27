Prep Volleyball: Carter guides Northwood to Hogoheegee title

EMORY, Va. – Northwood sophomore Sydney Carter grew up watching her brothers Luke and Eli star in basketball.

On Thursday, the younger Carter displayed her talents as the Northwood Panthers took a 15-25, 26-24, 25-23, 16-25, 15-9 win over the Chilhowie Warriors in the Hogoheegee District volleyball tournament finals at Patrick Henry.

According to Northwood school officials, the last tournament crown for Northwood was in 2015.

How suspenseful was the latest title chase for Northwood?

Consider that the second-seeded Panthers trailed 16-11 in the second set and 17-12 in the third.

“That was very nerve-wracking,” Carter said.

Following a few timeout chats with third-year head coach Tisha Briggs, the Panthers crafted a pair of rallies

“Coach Briggs just told us to be on our toes and not to let the ball hit the floor. And that’s what we did,” Carter said.

The 5-foot-9 Carter contributed 14 assists, eight kills and six digs. Senior Michela Snodgrass (10 kills, seven digs) and sophomore Karlee Frye (eight service points, six kills, five digs) were the other leaders. Snodgrass and Briggs are the only seniors for the Panthers.

Fifth-seeded Chilhowie, which relies on six seniors, advanced to the championship match with a five-set victory over five-time regular season champ Patrick Henry on Tuesday.

“We’ve had so many challenges this season,” Chilhowie coach Laura Robinson said. “Tonight, we had one girl out with an illness and then one of my front row players (Haylee Jo Harris) had to go to the hospital halfway through the match after she got dizzy.”

Standouts for Chilhowie in Thursday’s thriller included Hannah Goodwin (19 kills), Josie Sheets (19 assists, 14 kills), Chloe Adams (22 assists, 20 digs) and Hannah Manns with seven digs and five kills.

The Warriors advanced to the state semifinals last season after capturing the Region 1D title.

For a while Thursday, it appeared Chilhowie would add an addition to the trophy case.

“We’ve got some good hitters, but Northwood just kicked it into gear in that second game and we got a little down,” Robinson said. “I’ll give Northwood credit. They have great defense.”

Northwood also has a special sophomore in the versatile Carter.

“I was very worried when we fell behind but we played as a team and got it done,” Carter said.