PREP VOLLEYBALL: Building tradition; West Ridge looks to build on past volleyball success among Sullivan County schoools

Volleyball was one of the better sports at Sullivan South, with the Rebels winning five state championships, including titles in 2013 and 2015.
Both Sullivan Central and Sullivan North had solid programs as well over the years.
Putting all that tradition together and meshing it into one unit is the task ahead for Logan Kemp, the head coach at West Ridge, who formerly serving in the same role at Sullivan Central.
“Our three communities have had a rich history in volleyball for a long time,” Kemp said “Being able to take that and just build on it for what we are trying to create with our foundation with a brand new program has really been our focus.”
Kemp, who played two years of men’s volleyball at King University – in addition to four years in the track program - was certainly pleased to get the nod to create his own program with help from assistants Emilee Conkin, Chris Benton and JoBeth Collins.
“Anytime you are starting from scratch there are little challenges that you have, but a lot of it is just getting to know new people and getting acquainted with one another and making sure we make those early connections,” Kemp said. “We have got a good group of girls. They have come together well so far. It has been a really easy transition.”
West Ridge will play its inaugural match on Tuesday against Volunteer in its brand new gymnasium on the Blountville campus. That will be followed on Thursday with a visit to Science Hill, which is where the Wolves played Thursday night as part of the Big 5/Mountain Lakes Conference jamboree.
“We are going to be able to see a variety of different teams from the Three Rivers Conference,” said Kemp, of what the Wolves were looking to learn on Thursday. “We will be able to see a variety of different game play and just see how we match up with different teams is really what we are needing to see with a brand new program and transitioning it to joining these groups together.
“We are really going to be able to get a feel for how our teams are working together and how our offense is working together, defense is working together and so on and so forth.”
West Ridge has 35 players in its program, including a 13-member varsity squad that includes 10 seniors with experience and various skills to bring to the court.
“We have got a really balanced group, whether it be offensively or defensively,” Kemp said. “We have got a lot of senior experience so there is a lot of different experiences that come from each position. One of our major strengths will be on our defensive end. I think we will be able to frustrate some teams with our defensive play.”
Kemp couldn’t single out any one player for recognition, but will expect contributions from everyone, including the South duo of Olivia DeLung and Allie Jordan, and Sullivan Central import Marleigh Pendleton. Other seniors include Bradlie Warner, Ann Marie Honeycutt, Ellie Snodgrass, Emalyne Hubbard, Isabella Musick, Rachel Miller and Gracie Olinger.
Junior Parker Fischer and sophomores Casey Wampler and Rylee Haynie will also see the court.
“I don’t know if I can really limit it to four or five,” Kemp said. “We have got a lot of good girls, a lot of depth on our team this year. The one thing that is truly in our advantage is that we have 10 seniors on our roster so a lot of volleyball experience and they bring a lot of great energy and experience to the program.”
In addition to the jamboree, the Wolves were able to get in a couple of play days with local opposition in July to give Kemp an opportunity to see what will work best with his team.
“Being able to go through and try and work through different lineups,” said Kemp, whose Wolves won’t have the services of former Sullivan Central star Elaina Vaughan who is now a freshman playing at NCAA Division I St. Francis of New York. “We had two play days in July where we got to really move things around and kind of mix some different people in some different positions and just going through and trying to see what works best.
“We have got a lot of girls who have a really good balanced craft at each position. We are hoping to be pretty solid all the way around the net.
West Ridge will immediately jump into the Big 5 Conference playing against the state’s largest schools, which includes Science Hill, Dobyns-Bennett, David Crockett and Daniel Boone. Other opponents will be Morristown East, Sullivan East, Tennessee High, John Battle, Unicoi County and Elizabethton, in addition to a trio of regular season tournaments.
“Just like if I was in any other position you want to be able to jump right in and be successful,”
Kemp said. “A lot of the teams that are in this conference are teams that these schools have played previously so this isn’t going to be a major transition for us, unlike some of the other sports that may be transitioning in, but we are just hoping to be competitive right off the bat, as soon as we get started.”
Building the tradition that these Sullivan County schools had built on the volleyball court took a lot of blood, sweat, tears and time, and the process has started again in Blountville.
“There was of uncertainty that was going on after the end of volleyball season last year, but I am just really excited and ecstatic to be able to have this opportunity,” Kemp said. “Not many coaches in their coaching career have the opportunity to start a program from scratch.
“I am really just excited to be able to have the opportunity to build this program from its foundation and be able to utilize the experiences that we have coming into this and being able to build on new traditions, new expectations and really see where this goes.”
