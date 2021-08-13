PREP VOLLEYBALL: Building tradition; West Ridge looks to build on past volleyball success among Sullivan County schoools

Volleyball was one of the better sports at Sullivan South, with the Rebels winning five state championships, including titles in 2013 and 2015.

Both Sullivan Central and Sullivan North had solid programs as well over the years.

Putting all that tradition together and meshing it into one unit is the task ahead for Logan Kemp, the head coach at West Ridge, who formerly serving in the same role at Sullivan Central.

“Our three communities have had a rich history in volleyball for a long time,” Kemp said “Being able to take that and just build on it for what we are trying to create with our foundation with a brand new program has really been our focus.”

Kemp, who played two years of men’s volleyball at King University – in addition to four years in the track program - was certainly pleased to get the nod to create his own program with help from assistants Emilee Conkin, Chris Benton and JoBeth Collins.

“Anytime you are starting from scratch there are little challenges that you have, but a lot of it is just getting to know new people and getting acquainted with one another and making sure we make those early connections,” Kemp said. “We have got a good group of girls. They have come together well so far. It has been a really easy transition.”