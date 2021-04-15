PREP VOLLEYBALL: Blue Devils sweep Bearcats to claim Region 2D crown

GATE CITY, Va. – Gate City High School won its first regional volleyball championship since 2014 on Thursday night.

A drought such as that might not seem that long to most teams, but it’s almost an eternity to a tradition-rich program like the one the Blue Devils boast.

“This was really important to us,” said Gate City senior Sarah Thompson. “We worked all season and we’ve continued to push ourselves to the best of our ability to be able to do it. Virginia High’s a good team, but we came out ready to play and were really focused.”

Gate City returned to the top of the region by putting together one of its finest performances of the season and sustaining the momentum throughout in posting a 25-23, 25-22, 25-13 victory over Virginia High in the finals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.

It was the 18th regional title overall for the Blue Devils (14-1), who are two wins away from their seventh state championship. They will travel to either Floyd County or Giles on Tuesday for a state semifinal match.

Photos of the state title teams and banners with the names of all-state players adorn Gate City’s gym and it’s a reminder of who helped have the way for the powerhouse program.