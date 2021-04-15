PREP VOLLEYBALL: Blue Devils sweep Bearcats to claim Region 2D crown

GATE CITY, Va. – Gate City High School won its first regional volleyball championship since 2014 on Thursday night.
A drought such as that might not seem that long to most teams, but it’s almost an eternity to a tradition-rich program like the one the Blue Devils boast.
“This was really important to us,” said Gate City senior Sarah Thompson. “We worked all season and we’ve continued to push ourselves to the best of our ability to be able to do it. Virginia High’s a good team, but we came out ready to play and were really focused.”
Gate City returned to the top of the region by putting together one of its finest performances of the season and sustaining the momentum throughout in posting a 25-23, 25-22, 25-13 victory over Virginia High in the finals of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
It was the 18th regional title overall for the Blue Devils (14-1), who are two wins away from their seventh state championship. They will travel to either Floyd County or Giles on Tuesday for a state semifinal match.
Photos of the state title teams and banners with the names of all-state players adorn Gate City’s gym and it’s a reminder of who helped have the way for the powerhouse program.
Freshman Makayla Bays had 13 kills and four blocks on Thursday. Her mother, Doneva, happened to be a senior standout on Gate City’s first regional championship squad in 1993.
Again, Gate City is steeped in volleyball tradition.
“Coach [Amy] Reed says all the time, that we have the pictures on the wall for a reason and we’re working to get up there ourselves,” Thompson said. “We’re steps away from it, so we have to keep coming to practice and pushing.”
Gate City was dialed in on Thursday when it came to every phase of the game.
Virginia High (16-1) led just once in the first set at 14-13 and the biggest edge for the Bearcats in the entire match was a 4-2 advantage in the second set. The Bearcats, champions of the Southwest District, had lost just three sets all season entering the match.
“Once we got our serves settled down, we took off,” Reed said. “Those serves hurt us in the first game, but then we got that taken care of … We had some big-time attacks from all our hitters. It was a fun night of volleyball.”
Brylee Holder (10 kills, two blocks), Thompson (12 digs, six kills) and Brooklyn Smith (five kills) were part of the balanced attack.
Thompson was, well, Thompson.
One of Southwest Virginia’s elite athletes and an East Tennessee State University basketball signee, she added a regional volleyball championship to the two Region 2D titles she had in hoops.
“Sarah Thompson stepped up and played big for her teammates,” Reed said. “She’s been waiting for this her entire volleyball career.”
Virginia High was denied its first regional volleyball championship since 1986, when the Bearcats beat Blacksburg for the Region IV title.
Camden Jones (11 digs, eight kills), Caleigh Hampton (18 assists), Dianna Spence (five kills, three digs), Adie Ratcliffe (four kills, three digs), Kelly Locke (10 digs, two kills) and Bre Owens (12 digs) were the statistical leaders for VHS.
It was the final match in a stellar career for Jones, who finished with more than 1,000 career kills and digs in four seasons at the Bristol school.
“We got the win in three,” Thompson said. “But it was three very tough games and we had to push for every point. I am really proud of our team.”
Gate City’s juggernaut rolls on with another state tournament match to prepare for.
“We’re not done,” Reed said. “We’ve got work to do and have to get ready for the next round.”
