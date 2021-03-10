 Skip to main content
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Blagg, Bailey lead Union to first win
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Blagg, Bailey lead Union to first win

Isabella Blagg had 18 kills, five digs and two aces and Brooke Bailey added 28 assists and 11 digs as Union picked up its first win of the season in a 25-12, 25-9, 25-12 Mountain 7 District decision over Lee.

Gracey McKinney added seven kills, five digs and three aces for Union. Jordan Shuler had five kills and four digs for the Bears (1-3).

Lee (0-3) was paced by Gracie Calton (three aces, two digs), Chloe Young (four kills, four digs), Abigail Edwards (15 assists) and Katie Hammonds (six digs).

Union also picked up its first junior varsity win, 2-1 over the Generals.

Twin Springs 3, J.I. Burton 0

Emma Dingus had 13 kills, nine service points and five assists, and Chloe Lane contributed eight kills, 12 digs, four service points and two aces in a 25-12, 25-18, 25-9 Cumberland District victory over the Raiders.

Twin Springs also received contributions from Kaitlyn Wallace (seven kills, four assists, three digs), Ryleigh Gillenwater (13 digs, 17 assists, 19 service points, four aces, three kills) and Alyssa McCracken (20 digs).

Grundy 3, Richlands 0

Jessi Looney had 11 kills and 16 digs, and Emily Rasnake added 10 kills and seven digs to lead the Golden Wave to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-21 straight set victory over the Blue Tornado.

Emma Deel (nine kills, two blocks), Amelya Bostic (22 digs) and Alexa Fiser (25 assists) also filled the scoresheet for the 4-0 Golden Wave.

